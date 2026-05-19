Photo By Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran | U.S. Air National Guard service members assigned to the 21st Fighter Squadron Aircraft Maintenance Unit gather during the annual Weapons Load Competition at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., May 1, 2026. The event highlights the critical role weapons troops play in sustaining combat air power and ensuring aircraft remain mission capable. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran | U.S. Air National Guard service members assigned to the 21st Fighter Squadron Aircraft...... read more read more

162nd Wing Airmen strengthen combat capability, lethality, and precision at annual weapons load competition

MORRIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ariz. — Airmen assigned to the 162nd Wing demonstrated combat readiness, precision, and lethality during the annual Weapons Load Crew Competition May 1.

The event challenged crews through written examinations and timed loading scenarios designed to evaluate technical expertise, procedural compliance, communication, and execution under pressure. Competitors were tested on weapons loading procedures, munition specifications, emergency actions, and safety protocols, while evaluators assessed each team’s accuracy, efficiency, and adherence to established standards.

By swiftly and safely loading munitions onto F-16 Fighting Falcons under pressure, crews showcased the proficiency and adaptability required to support homeland defense and global combat operations. The annual competition reinforces the wing’s focus on modernization, mission-readiness, and generating combat airpower in support of national defense objectives.

Weapons personnel play a vital role in combat airpower generation by ensuring aircraft remain armed, responsive, and ready to execute missions at a moment’s notice. The competition highlighted the 162nd Wing’s commitment to developing mission-ready Airmen prepared to support both domestic defense and expeditionary operations worldwide.

Weapons load competitions are a longstanding tradition within the aircraft armament community and have taken place at the 162nd Wing since 2017. Beyond testing technical proficiency, the annual event strengthens esprit de corps while reinforcing the wing’s commitment to operational excellence and combat readiness.

The Aerospace Control Alert Detachment, a frontline unit responsible for protecting the sovereignty and air defense of the southwestern United States, won the 2026 competition. The accomplishment highlights the wing’s ability to deliver ready, lethal, and agile combat capability in support of both state and federal missions.