Protect the Capital, Defend the Nation: DCNG Unveils Freedom 250 Patch Your browser does not support the audio element.

WASHINGTON — Leaders of the District of Columbia National Guard (DCNG) have introduced a new assignment patch that highlights their participation in the celebration of honoring Freedom 250 legacy and recognizes the National Guard’s support of key events in the nation’s capital. The historic, once-in-a-generation opportunity to serve reflects the grounding principles of the United States while also reinforcing partnerships with local and federal authorities.



The patch features the Betsy Ross flag with the "Freedom 250" symbol, where stars encircle the number 250 in place of the traditional 13 stars. Service members will begin wearing the patch during Memorial Day weekend. The Freedom 250 patch will be worn on the left shoulder of DC National Guard and Joint Task Force - District of Columbia members supporting DC Safe and Beautiful as America celebrates 250 years of freedom on July 4, 2026. Commemorative festivities are planned to run throughout the year.



Special events in the District of Columbia will commemorate the American colonists' fight for freedom against the Kingdom of Great Britain during the Revolutionary War, beginning with the establishment of the Continental Army on June 14, 1775, and concluding with the signing of the Treaty of Paris on Sept. 3, 1783, which formally recognized American independence and marked the end of the war. Freedom 250 events highlight significant milestones and the enduring spirit of the nation.



In June 2026, National Guardsmen from various states and territories will support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission and adjacent Freedom 250th commemorative events in the nation’s capital. Service members’ interagency responsibilities include command and control (C2), visible foot patrols, crowd management and traffic control operations, way-finding assistance for visitors, and support to law enforcement partners with street closures. The goal is to support a safe, secure, and navigable environment for attendees while serving as a vital asset to federal and local partners supporting Freedom 250th events throughout the nation’s capital.



The creation of this special event patch is supported by Army Regulation 670-1, paragraph 21-30, and Dress and Appearance-Air Force 36-2903, which permits the authorized 250th patch as a temporary identifier that enhances command and control and creates effective interactions with the public.



The top of the patch reads "District of Columbia National Guard", which identifies the soldiers’ assignment area, and the bottom features the DCNG mission statement: "PROTECT THE CAPITAL—DEFEND THE NATION."