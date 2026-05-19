African-led operations: SOCAFRICA strengthens regional partnerships through multinational training

Photo By Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami | Military planners from Exercise Flintlock 2026 speak during a panel on interoperability in action at SOF Week 2026 in Tampa, Florida, May 19, 2026. During SOF Week, exercise planners from the Libyan joint forces and Ivorian Special Forces spoke on a panel highlighting the shared successes of collaborative efforts Flintlock enables. Flintlock 2026 brought together more than 30 countries across Côte d’Ivoire and Libya to build lethality and readiness, strengthen counterterrorism skills and increase collaboration across borders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dylan Murakami) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami | Military planners from Exercise Flintlock 2026 speak during a panel on...... read more read more

TAMPA, Fla. — With Africa emerging as the epicenter of global terrorism, leaders from U.S. Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAFRICA), alongside global allies and partners, emphasized the critical need for strong relationships to enable African-led operations during SOF Week 2026.

During his keynote address, U.S. Navy Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, highlighted the necessity of joint, interagency and global partnership models defined by empowerment and enduring trust. He noted that while the SOF community's alliances are perhaps the strongest in the world, they require continuous strengthening to counter complex, evolving threats.

This imperative was echoed during the “Strong SOF Partnerships, Stronger Alliances” panel, where U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Claude K. Tudor, commander of SOCAFRICA, emphasized that long-term success relies on African-led solutions. Tudor highlighted how African partners are actively investing in problem sets through building operational capabilities, integrating U.S. and allied support to strengthen collective readiness and interested in adapting emerging technologies working in other theaters.

Exercise Flintlock, U.S. Africa Command’s premier special operations counterterrorism exercise, which was also the focus of a dedicated SOF Week panel, tackles these problem sets. Recently completing its 21st iteration, the exercise brought together approximately 1,500 service members from more than 30 nations in Jacqueville, Côte d'Ivoire, and Sirte, Libya.

During the Flintlock panel, African military leaders discussed how their involvement and collaboration with bordering countries spurred deeper regional integration and new operational opportunities.

“This sense of collective ownership derives from the collective effort everybody is putting in the exercise,” said Ivorian Col. Kitchafolwori Sekongo, Ivorian Special Forces deputy commander. “It contributes to regional stability because we actually train with neighboring countries. Bringing together these countries, who will be in the same coalition, is a better way for them to prepare ahead of the challenges we could face tomorrow.”

In a historic milestone for the region, Libya's joint forces hosted a Flintlock training site for the first time. Libyan representatives spoke to the critical need for building interoperability and connectivity across the continent. They underscored how the professionalism of their forces built confidence and trust, both within their country and with the international partners they hosted, signaling a unified commitment to tackling pressing security challenges.

“From the first moment Libya started taking part in planning and hosting part of Flintlock, we felt that responsibility,” said Libyan Lt. Col. Al-Mosoudi Abdullah, a member of the Libyan Joint Military Committee. “The trust built in that process represents a very successful milestone that shows Libya's capability of being part of regional security.”

Panel members echoed that these relationships foster not just tactical information exchange, but strategic growth and regional leadership.

“What makes Flintlock unique is the long-term partnership, building trust, transparency and mutual respect,” said Libyan Lt. Col. Mohammed Dakhel, also a member of the Libyan Joint Military Committee. “The goal is empowering and building forces that can operate professionally, independently and effectively alongside regional partners. This model allows us to exchange experience, improve accountability and create a lasting security cooperation that benefits the entire region of Africa.”

The progress and partnerships highlighted throughout SOF Week reflect a broader strategic reality: a global network of SOF professionals creates an asymmetric advantage. By focusing on mutual respect, enabling sovereign combat power and maximizing the unique capabilities each partner brings to the fight, SOCAFRICA and its allies continue to demonstrate that shared security is the foundation for prosperity.