Seconds count: Edwards firefighters sharpen emergency response

Photo By Laisa Leao | Battalion Chief Kevin Stevens, 812th Civil Engineer Squadron, simulates a fire incident in a training structure, and Airman 1st Class Tyler Clark, 812th CES firefighter, prepares to open the bail of a fire hose nozzle during structural firefighting training at Edwards Air Force Base, California, May 5. (U.S. Air Force photo by Laisa Leao) see less | View Image Page

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When an emergency strikes, hesitation is not an option.

To ensure an instinctive and flawless response, the 812th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Fire and Emergency Services Flight conducted rigorous structural firefighting training as part of a natural disaster response exercise at Edwards Air Force Base, California, May 5.

Major firefighting incidents are low frequency but extremely high-risk events, so constant repetition is vital for first responders. Routine live-fire exercises and drills bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world execution, forging the physical muscle memory and mental sharpness required to operate in such chaotic environments.

During this specific exercise, the 812th CES evaluation focused on the team's ability to conduct an aggressive interior attack and perform rapid fire suppression. Firefighters practiced advancing hose lines into a simulated burning structure, communicating effectively under pressure and knocking down the flames before they could spread.

“By adhering to strict Department of War and national safety standards, the flight maintains an uncompromising level of proficiency. Ultimately, these intense, repetitive trainings ensure that both personnel and equipment are primed to respond to emergencies 24 hours a day, 7 days a week – standing ready to protect Edwards’ servicemembers, workforce and critical military assets without hesitation,” Richard Ramirez, 812th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief,said.

Battalion Chief Kevin Stevens, 812th Civil Engineer Squadron, simulates a fire incident in a training structure, and Airman 1st Class Tyler Clark, 812th CES firefighter, prepares to open the bail of a fire hose nozzle during structural firefighting training at Edwards Air Force Base, California, May 5. (U.S. Air Force photo by Laisa Leao)

Airman 1st Class Eduardo Mercado, Airman 1st Class Tyler Clark and Capt. Joshua Millan, 812th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters,direct a charged hose streamonto a simulated structure fire during a training exercise at Edwards Air Force Base, California, May 5.(U.S. Air Force photo by Christian Raterman)