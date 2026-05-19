Strategic highlights, command updates focus of TACOM town hall

Photo By Ann Zaniewski | Brig. Gen. Beth A. Behn, commanding general of U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, addresses the workforce at the April 16, 2026, TACOM town hall at the Detroit Arsenal. (Carl Jones/U.S. Army photo) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Ann Zaniewski | Brig. Gen. Beth A. Behn, commanding general of U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments...... read more read more

By ANN ZANIEWSKI TACOM Public Affairs

DETROIT ARSENAL – Strategic highlights, good news stories and quality-of-life updates took center stage April 16 at the latest U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command town hall.

Brig. Gen. Beth A. Behn, TACOM commanding general, talked about how the command continues to transform alongside the broader Army as it carries out its critical mission.

“Stay the course. Transform with urgency. Focus on delivering lethality to the warfighter, faster,” Behn said to an audience at the Detroit Arsenal. “Nothing has changed in regard to the Army’s direction on that.”

Behn geared the town hall specifically to personnel at TACOM headquarters. Here’s a snapshot of the event’s main themes:

Transformation

Behn began her remarks by referencing recent and upcoming leadership changes – not only at the senior Army level, but at Transformation and Training Command, Capability Program Executive offices and Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology).

Echoing the message in an April 15 letter from Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, she emphasized that the force remains laser-focused on its transformation initiative. TACOM is a key part of that effort.

“I think I said last summer when I first got here, we are going to be in a period of persistent change and some degree of uncertainty. … We’re just going to continue to be in this period of change as we transform,” she said.

Behn acknowledged that a hiring freeze has put strain on the workforce. She thanked team members for stepping up, specifically highlighting the positive feedback she’s heard from TACOM’s depots and arsenals about the support they receive from headquarters.

“I want to say thanks to all of you for maintaining those strong relationships,” she said.

Communication, trust

Behn has increased the frequency of town halls to improve communication and transparency, one of the ways she’s tackling the concerns raised in last year’s Defense Organizational Climate Survey.

Her Commander’s Compass small group sessions are also part of that effort. Behn said the valuable feedback she’s received from members of the workforce has shaped Deputy to the Commander Brian Butler’s all-hands meetings with supervisors.

Empowering supervisors has been a focus area for Behn. Earlier this year, first-line supervisors were given the ability on a 90-day trial basis to approve one full day of situational telework per employee per pay period. Any additional time requires approval from second-line supervisors or business center heads.

“As we wrestled with this several months ago, Mr. Butler I think captured it best: Either we trust our supervisors, or we don’t,” Behn said. “And here, we trust our supervisors, and we need to indicate that with the way we give authority to make decisions that are appropriate at the right echelon.”

Nikki Karanec, deputy chief of staff, human capital, said with additional higher guidance forthcoming, an interim situational telework policy has been drafted and is under legal review.

DTA quality-of-life improvements

The quality of life at the Detroit Arsenal was another hot topic. Deputy Garrison Manager William Cole showcased efforts to improve environmental conditions, enhance amenities, promote cleanliness and create more comfortable shared spaces.

He noted the recent openings of a second unmanned marketplace and Java Café Express as well as the upcoming debut of Chow Now, a platform through which people will be able to order food and pick it up at a spot in Building 229.

“We’re creating a few oases in the midst of the food desert that’s the Detroit Arsenal,” Behn said.

Cole also addressed recent complaints about high building temperatures. He said the seasonal transition between heating and cooling takes about two weeks and requires circulating outside air indoors to prevent a build-up of carbon dioxide in aging, steam-heated buildings that lack individual climate controls.

To address the issue, garrison and TACOM leadership are working together to tackle a $366 million maintenance backlog, trying to secure additional funding to overcome resourcing challenges while prioritizing HVAC upgrades that will benefit the largest number of personnel.

Cole also touched on enhanced custodial services and plans to increase outdoor seating with new gazebos and picnic tables.

Wins that drive readiness

The town hall wound down with several directors sharing updates and showcasing successes, including:

• The command’s robust line-up of events for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month • How data analytics and artificial intelligence tools have increased data quality, accessibility and timeliness and led to $7 million in financial benefits to TACOM since 2024 • The Security Assistance Management Directorate’s successful delivery of critical operator and maintenance training to the Bulgarian military • Projects that underscore TACOM’s commitment to modernizing the Organic Industrial Base, including the opening of the Gillespie Gate and the groundbreaking on a new fire station at Watervliet Arsenal and a new welding facility at Anniston Army Depot • Sgt. Ruben Marchbank, a full-time equipment servicer for FMX Fort Leonard Wood, winning the 2026 Missouri National Guard Best Warrior Competition • The launch of the sixth cohort of the TACOM mentorship program, which will bring together 38 mentors and 38 mentees for sessions that foster professional growth and enhance readiness • The Public and Congressional Affairs team’s multi-channel approach to workforce engagement, including a monthly newsletter, weekly update email, enhanced digital displays and more

Immediately following the town hall, Behn hosted the command’s monthly Retirement, Recognition and Retreat Ceremony. More than 30 TACOM teammates were honored.

“Thanks for what you’re doing,” Behn said. “It’s deeply appreciated. Not just by the warfighter that’s at the tip of the spear that we’re delivering the readiness to everyday, but by the American citizens who appreciate the blanket of security that our military provides.”