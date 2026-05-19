Georgia National Guard Soldiers Respond Swiftly to Metro Theft and Assault Incident in Washington, D.C.

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Soldiers with the Georgia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, poses for a photo after their shift in Washington, May 20, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (Courtesy asset) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers from the Georgia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, provided static security at Federal Triangle Station and responded quickly to a theft and assault incident involving an older male suspect and a teenage victim, and helped ensure the safety of civilians until Metro Transit Police arrived on scene in Washington, May 20, 2026.