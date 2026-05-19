Fort Knox Cultural Resources Program offers new documents for impactful Memorial Day visitation

Photo By Savannah Baird | The Boone Cemetery at Fort Knox, Kentucky is maintained by the Army National Guard Enlisted Personnel Action Branch and U.S. Army Human Resources Command on the installation. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Savannah Baird | The Boone Cemetery at Fort Knox, Kentucky is maintained by the Army National Guard...... read more read more

Fort Knox, Ky. — The Cultural Resources Program is working to amplify and simplify Fort Knox’s annual cemetery visitation day with two new informative resources.

Over the past year, Fort Knox Cultural Resources Program manager Niki Mills has worked with the Texas State University anthropology program to survey 10 of the 118 post cemeteries located within Fort Knox borders. Once surveyed, Mills and her team worked to document details on the area into consolidated documents for each of the 10 cemeteries.

Mills said her goal is that this pace will continue until all 118 cemeteries are documented.

“By doing this, we're not only double checking our own data and making sure we have a full accounting of the approximately 3,500 people interred here,” she said, “but we can make sure that these places are respectfully maintained and preserved for the long term.”

The process, Mills said, will help identify potential hazards that could compromise cemetery integrity as well as more clearly define cemetery boundaries. Additionally, she said it will be a great tool for directing individuals during the post’s annual Memorial Day cemetery visitation.

“It's one thing to tell somebody how to get there, but it's another thing to say, ‘Hey, your great grandfather is here,’” said Mills. “So, it's kind of exciting to be able to put that information out in a systematic way and make it easily accessible for people who want to do research and who want to come here.” Each document will contain a photo of each individual gravesite’s headstone, details on the materials of the headstone, and information about the deceased interred there, including name, age, birth and death dates and any possible military service history.

Editor’s Note: Individuals can find this resource on the Fort Knox Family Cemeteries page at the Fort Knox website.

Additionally, Mills’ team has created eight consolidated handouts with pertinent vehicle and coordination information for cemetery visitation day.

Each handout identifies cemeteries within different regions of the installation, utilizing QR codes and a color-coded legend to help direct visitors to their desired location.

These handouts can be found at the Fort Knox Visitor’s Center next to Chaffee (main) Gate on Memorial Day during cemetery visitation hours, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Editor’s note: According to Mills, some post cemeteries may be currently undergoing fencing repairs and replacements. She encourages visitors to exercise caution in these areas as construction materials may be in the vicinity.

*VisitFort Knox Newsatwww.army.mil/knoxfor all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.*