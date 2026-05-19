FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Cpl. Charles L. Carroll, Jr. 18, who was killed during the Korean War, will be interred May 22, in Cavalry Cemetery in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Service and interment will be coordinated by Edward P. Kanai Funeral Home.



In late 1950, Carroll was a member of Company B, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, during a major battle near the Jangjin (Chosin) Reservoir, North Korea. The U.S. Army issued a presumptive finding of death for Carroll on Dec. 31, 1953.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Carroll on Aug. 5, 2026.



For more information on DPAA’s efforts to locate and identify Carroll’s remains, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4321440/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-carroll-jr-c/



U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch plays a vital role in the process of identifying, locating and contacting subsequent generation family members of Soldiers missing or killed in action during WWII and the Korean War to positively identify previously undiscovered or unknown remains.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Edward P. Kanai Funeral Home, 412-521-1943.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2026 Date Posted: 05.22.2026 14:33 Story ID: 566023 Location: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lost in 1950, Korean War Soldier returns home for burial, by Daniela Vestal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.