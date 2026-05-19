Employee Spotlight: Drs. Thomas Dove, Stephanie Adams, and Nick Patterson Your browser does not support the audio element.

At Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, caring for patients goes beyond appointments and clinic walls — it’s about taking the time to help when someone needs it most.



Recently, a retiree visiting the hospital encountered an issue while trying to receive medication after normal business hours and was preparing to leave discouraged after being unable to resolve the problem alone.



While walking through the facility, the patient was approached by Dr. Thomas Dove, who noticed something was wrong and stopped to help.



“What stands out… probably the fact Dr. Dove spoke first,” the patient later shared. “My wife and I were passing him in the hallway and he stopped and said something like, ‘Can I help you? You look like you’re having problems.’”



Dr. Dove quickly connected the patient with Dr. Stephanie Adams, who personally assisted in troubleshooting the issue and remained committed to finding a solution. When additional support was needed, Dr. Adams personally walked the patient to Dr. Nick Patterson at the pharmacy so the team could continue working together to resolve the issue and ensure the patient received the medication they needed.



Rather than sending the patient elsewhere or asking them to return another day, the team stayed engaged and worked together until the issue was resolved — even after hours.



“These two went out of their way to help me and given the time of day I’m sure it was on their own time,” the patient wrote. “To say I’m highly impressed with personnel of Blanchfield Army Community Hospital is an understatement.”



The patient also shared that the professionalism and kindness shown by Drs. Dove, Adams, and Patterson “won’t be forgotten.”



Thank you, Dr. Dove, Dr. Adams, and Dr. Patterson, for exemplifying the compassion, teamwork, and dedication that define military medicine and patient-centered care.