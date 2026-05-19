Lost in 1941, WWII Soldier’s remains returned home for burial

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Carl F. Abbott, 35, of Salinas, California, who was captured and died as a prisoner of war during World War II, will be interred May 22, Garden of Memories Memorial Park in his hometown. Services and interment will be coordinated by Struve and LaPorte Funeral Chapel.



In late 1941, Abbott was a member of Company C, 194th Tank Battalion, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December. Intense fighting continued until the surrender of the Bataan peninsula on April 9, 1942, and of Corregidor Island on May 6, 1942.



Thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members were captured and interned at POW camps. Abbott was among those reported captured when U.S. forces in Bataan surrendered to the Japanese. They were subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death March and then held at the Cabanatuan POW camp. More than 2,500 POWs perished in this camp during the war.



According to prison camp and other historical records, Abbott died Oct. 3, 1942, and was buried along with other deceased prisoners in the local Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in Common Grave 504.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Abbott on Jan. , 2026.

For more information on DPAA’s efforts to locate and identify Abbott, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4499484/soldier-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-abbott-c/



U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch plays a vital role in the process of identifying, locating and contacting subsequent generation family members of Soldiers missing or killed in action during WWII and the Korean War to positively identify previously undiscovered or unknown remains.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Struve and LaPorte Funeral Chapel 831-424-0311.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2026 Date Posted: 05.22.2026 14:09 Story ID: 566018 Location: SALINAS, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lost in 1941, WWII Soldier’s remains returned home for burial, by Daniela Vestal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.