Courtesy Photo | LittCarr Campground reopens at Carr Creek Lake after historic flooding, April 27, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | LittCarr Campground reopens at Carr Creek Lake after historic flooding, April 27, 2026.... read more read more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District has reopened Littcarr Campground at Carr Creek Lake in Sassafras, Kentucky.

The campground welcomed its first campers back last month following an extended closure caused by historic flooding that severely damaged recreation facilities.

For the team at USACE, reopening Littcarr represents far more than completing a construction project — it marks a major milestone in the recovery of a place generations of families have enjoyed for years.

“We are excited that Littcarr is open again and ready for visitors to enjoy this summer,” said Jesse Saylor, USACE Carr Creek Lake manager.

Floodwaters left behind extensive damage to campsites, roads, bathrooms and shower houses, requiring demolition, rebuilding, and months of restoration work. Since then, USACE staff, contractors, and partners have worked steadily to restore safe public access to the recreation area, and its facilities, while balancing weather challenges and ongoing repairs.

The recreation area reopened April 27, 2026, and initially operated under a soft opening, with campsites available on a first-come, first-served basis. However, as of May 15, reservations are now available on Recreation.gov.

While final restoration efforts continue, visitors may still notice muddy or dusty conditions in some areas, along with limited grass coverage as the landscape continues to recover. Even with a few finishing touches remaining, the campground is already seeing visitors return.

“Two picnic shelters at Littcarr Recreation Area are now open for reservations, the marina parking lot is available for public use, and other recreation areas around the lake remain open for visitors looking to enjoy the spring and summer season,” Saylor added.

After seeing the damage left behind by the flooding, staff knew recovery would take time. They also knew how important Littcarr Campground is to the people who return year after year to fish, camp, and make memories at Carr Creek Lake.

“This was a tremendous team effort,” Saylor said. “From cleanup to reconstruction, our crews and contractors remained focused on getting this campground safely reopened for this community.”

Now, with campers rolling back in and the campground coming back to life, that effort is paying off.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding throughout this recovery period and look forward to continuing to provide a safe and enjoyable recreation experience at Carr Creek Lake,” Saylor added.