310TH SENIOR LEADER SPEAKS AT MEMORIAL DAY EVENT

Photo By Capt. Robert Wooldridge | INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – On Thursday, 21 May, 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command’s Lt. Col. Matthew Hoover provided remarks as the honorary guest speaker at the annual Zimmer Biomet Veterans Resource Group Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony in Warsaw, Indiana. see less | View Image Page

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – On Thursday, 21 May, 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command’s Lt. Col. Matthew Hoover provided remarks as the honorary guest speaker at the annual Zimmer Biomet Veterans Resource Group Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony in Warsaw, Indiana.

Two Gold Star families were honored at the event. Mr. Gregory Thompson, father of Marine Cpl. Lance Thompson, as well as Ms. Saundra and Mr. Jim Sajak, parents of Army Spc. Eric Lembke provided remarks and thanked the resource group and the Warsaw community for honoring their fallen service members.

The annual event, put together by the veterans resource group and Army (R) Lt. Col James Waldrop, included a three-volley salute to the fallen and the playing of Taps by the Warsaw Community High School Junior ROTC.

Following the ceremony, Lt. Col. Hoover recognized a member of the ROTC group with a challenge coin presented to Cadet Drake Shilling.