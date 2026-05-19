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    310TH SENIOR LEADER SPEAKS AT MEMORIAL DAY EVENT

    310TH SENIOR LEADER SPEAKS AT MEMORIAL DAY EVENT

    Photo By Capt. Robert Wooldridge | INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – On Thursday, 21 May, 310th Expeditionary Sustainment...... read more read more

    WARSAW, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Story by Capt. Robert Wooldridge 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – On Thursday, 21 May, 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command’s Lt. Col. Matthew Hoover provided remarks as the honorary guest speaker at the annual Zimmer Biomet Veterans Resource Group Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony in Warsaw, Indiana.

    Two Gold Star families were honored at the event. Mr. Gregory Thompson, father of Marine Cpl. Lance Thompson, as well as Ms. Saundra and Mr. Jim Sajak, parents of Army Spc. Eric Lembke provided remarks and thanked the resource group and the Warsaw community for honoring their fallen service members.

    The annual event, put together by the veterans resource group and Army (R) Lt. Col James Waldrop, included a three-volley salute to the fallen and the playing of Taps by the Warsaw Community High School Junior ROTC.

    Following the ceremony, Lt. Col. Hoover recognized a member of the ROTC group with a challenge coin presented to Cadet Drake Shilling.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 13:18
    Story ID: 566014
    Location: WARSAW, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 44
    Downloads: 0

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    310TH SENIOR LEADER SPEAKS AT MEMORIAL DAY EVENT
    310TH SENIOR LEADER SPEAKS AT MEMORIAL DAY EVENT
    310TH SENIOR LEADER SPEAKS AT MEMORIAL DAY EVENT
    310TH SENIOR LEADER SPEAKS AT MEMORIAL DAY EVENT
    310TH SENIOR LEADER SPEAKS AT MEMORIAL DAY EVENT
    310TH SENIOR LEADER SPEAKS AT MEMORIAL DAY EVENT
    310TH SENIOR LEADER SPEAKS AT MEMORIAL DAY EVENT
    310TH SENIOR LEADER SPEAKS AT MEMORIAL DAY EVENT
    310TH SENIOR LEADER SPEAKS AT MEMORIAL DAY EVENT
    310TH SENIOR LEADER SPEAKS AT MEMORIAL DAY EVENT
    310TH SENIOR LEADER SPEAKS AT MEMORIAL DAY EVENT
    310TH SENIOR LEADER SPEAKS AT MEMORIAL DAY EVENT
    310TH SENIOR LEADER SPEAKS AT MEMORIAL DAY EVENT
    310TH SENIOR LEADER SPEAKS AT MEMORIAL DAY EVENT
    310TH SENIOR LEADER SPEAKS AT MEMORIAL DAY EVENT

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