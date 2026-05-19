JTF-DC Nebraska Guardsmen Intervene In Civilian Altercation

WASHINGTON — Nebraska National Guard Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, responded after witnessing a fight break out in Northwest Washington on May 18, 2026.

While conducting a routine presence patrol in Northwest Washington, Spc. Ethan Broker, a combat medic, suddenly called out, “They’re fighting, they’re fighting!” Immediately, the team directed their attention toward the disturbance unfolding across the street.

“I advised my team of the individuals and remembered a sense of urgency as we approached the fight,” said Broker.

Checking to their right and left, the team looked out for each other as they quickly made their way across the street. Sgt. Efren Godinez, a cavalry scout, recalled that his “first focus was making sure the team didn’t get hit by cars while trying to get across the street.” In approaching the escalating fight, the team immediately went to work in separating the two individuals fighting on the ground.

Staff Sgt. Zachary Edmonds, a cavalry scout, quickly recognized the situation had become more serious. “I realized this was not a normal interaction from the yelling and the way they started grabbing each other,” said Edmonds. “Once the other male grabbed the other individual and threw him to the ground, I knew things were serious.”

Seconds after the team separated the two individuals, one of the individuals managed to pull away and attempted to flee the scene. At that very moment, Edmonds took off running in pursuit of the fleeing individual without hesitation.

It was at this point that communication among the team became crucial.

“When one of the individuals took off running, Edmonds called for assistance and Broker followed in support,” said Godinez. “I directed Pfc. Pochop to remain with the cooperative individual while I followed behind our guys and called 911.”

In his pursuit, Edmonds managed to grab a hold on the fleeing individual in the middle of the crosswalk. “I yelled for help and as I turned, I saw Broker running towards us and at that moment, Broker tackled him,” recalled Edmonds.

As Edmonds and Broker pursued the fleeing individual, Pfc. Andrew Pochop, a cavalry scout, remained with the second individual to maintain awareness of the scene until authorities arrived. “When I saw two of our guys go after the man in white I instinctively knew to stay with the man in black as the other situation would be appropriately handled,” recalled Pochop.

As Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived and began clarifying the details of the incident, the Soldiers learned that the individual in black was the victim and that his moped had been stolen during the altercation. What began as a routine patrol became a coordinated response as the Soldiers stabilized the scene until authorities arrived.

The team’s actions reflected JTF-DC’s mission to support MPD and federal law enforcement partners in reducing crime and ensuring the safety of all who live, work, and visit the District.

As the situation settled and officers continued their investigation, the team reflected on how quickly their routine patrol had changed.

“If I had to describe that moment again I would say, things happen in an instant and I would do it over again, a hundred times over,” said Edmonds.

Broker said the incident left him with a deeper appreciation for the Soldiers and leaders around him.

“The first thing I thought was that I am very lucky to work with hard-charging Soldiers and leaders,” said Broker.