Spring drought contributes to lower lake levels across Kentucky Your browser does not support the audio element.

Visitors to several lakes managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District may notice lower-than-normal water levels heading into the summer recreation season as ongoing spring drought conditions continue impacting much of Kentucky.



Lakes within the Green River and Upper Kentucky River basins, including Rough River Lake, Barren River Lake, Nolin River Lake, and others across the region, are experiencing below-average pool levels due to significantly reduced spring rainfall.



This is in stark contrast to last year’s historic flooding, which delayed the opening of several recreation areas.

According to the Louisville District Water Management team, the lack of rainfall is the primary driver behind current lake conditions.



“Much of Kentucky is currently experiencing drought conditions ranging from abnormally dry to extreme drought,” said Eric Allen, Louisville District hydraulic engineer. “This spring’s rainfall deficit has been significant and has notably impacted lake levels throughout the region.”



Despite the lower water levels, Louisville District flood risk management reservoirs remain open for recreation, and USACE continues encouraging the public to visit and enjoy boating, camping, fishing, hiking, and other outdoor activities at the projects.



The district is currently maintaining minimum required outflows at several Kentucky reservoirs to help lakes recover as rainfall returns and to support seasonal pool levels when possible.



However, USACE cautioned that pool levels will depend entirely on future rainfall patterns.



“The lake levels depend on rainfall runoff, and average rainfall amounts typically decline through the summer months,” Allen said. “Because drought conditions have dried soils and vegetation across much of Kentucky, repeated soaking rains are needed before enough runoff can occur to significantly raise lake levels.”



As one can imagine, the lower water levels have created operational and recreational challenges at some lakes. As of May 18, only the Axtel and State Park boat ramps were usable at Rough River Lake. Reduced water levels and limited launch access have also affected boating activity across portions of the lake.



Marinas at Rough River Lake, which are privately operated and not managed by USACE, have been temporarily adjusting dock configurations to maintain boater access during low-water conditions. Those arrangements are expected to return to normal once lake levels recover.



The Louisville District encourages visitors to plan ahead before traveling to area lakes and to use extra caution while recreating on the water.



Boaters should remain alert for shallow areas, submerged hazards, and changing ramp conditions that may not typically be present during normal summer pool levels.



Current lake conditions, water levels, forecasts, and recreation updates for Louisville District lakes can be found on the district’s online lake information platform: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/7035f76be09b4fe3aff268ccdf472c8a