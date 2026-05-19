NAVSUP Senior Sailor of the Year’s Journey Reflects Commitment to Service, Leadership

Photo By Frank Valdez | Logistics Specialist 1st Class Denise Branch was named the 2025 Naval Supply Systems Command Senior Sailor of the Year on April 2. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Frank Valdez | Logistics Specialist 1st Class Denise Branch was named the 2025 Naval Supply Systems...... read more read more

SAN DIEGO — The 2026 Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Senior Sailor of the Year’s career began with a clear decision: enlist straight out of high school and serve. Nearly 15 years later, Logistics Specialist 1st Class Denise Branch’s decision has evolved into a career defined by resilience, leadership, and a deep sense of pride in the naval supply community.

Branch, a California native, joined the Navy in 2011 after graduating high school and entered boot camp that October. Though her original plan was a single enlistment, she soon saw that the Navy’s opportunities aligned with her long-term goals.

“I knew pretty quickly that I was going to do 20 years,” Branch said.

Her first assignment aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) set the tone for a dynamic career. Working in general stores and later in aviation logistics, Branch gained hands-on experience managing supply operations while supporting flight deck cargo missions. She also deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, an experience she described as a defining moment early in her career.

From sea duty, Branch transitioned to a unique shore assignment at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., where she supported government procurement operations and assisted with logistics for senior Navy leadership residences. The assignment, which included working near the vice president’s residence, offered a rare glimpse into high-level operations outside traditional supply roles.

After returning to sea duty aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Branch faced one of her most challenging periods. During a series of back-to-back COVID-19 stricken deployments, she advanced to petty officer first class and led hazardous material division.

“Watching Petty Officer Branch grow from a Sailor aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt to one of NAVSUP’s top-performing leaders has been incredibly rewarding,” said Capt. Josh Hill, then- Supply Officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt and now commanding officer, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego. “Her resilience during some of the Navy’s most challenging operational periods, combined with her dedication to taking care of Sailors and accomplishing the mission, reflects the very best of our naval supply community. We are proud to have her serving on our team today.”

Later, Branch was assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) and completed her sea rotation in San Diego, where she currently serves at Naval Air Station North Island, supporting warehouse operations within NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego. Mentorship has consistently shaped Branch’s leadership. She credits early mentors and senior enlisted leaders for establishing high standards and inspiring effective leadership throughout her career.

“The leaders that are the hardest on me are the ones who I geared toward the most,” she said.

Now a Petty Officer First Class, Branch focuses on both professional and personal growth. In the short term, she aims to advance to chief petty officer and complete her bachelor’s degree, while her long-term goal is to reach the rank of command master chief.

Branch recently earned recognition as NAVSUP Enterprise Senior Sailor of the Year, an achievement she described as both humbling and deeply personal.

“I’m very proud of the Supply Community,” she said. “What I’ve achieved and overcome throughout my career means the most to me.”

Looking ahead, Branch remains dedicated to serving, leading, and motivating the next generation of Sailors.

“Representation is very big,” she said. “You become that for others.”