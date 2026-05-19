NAVFAC Atlantic Awards $51.2 Million Crane Modification for Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic awarded a $51,162,117 modification to previously awarded contract N62470-20-C-0002 to Konecranes Nuclear Equipment and Services LLC, New Berlin, Wisconsin, for construction of a 175-ton heavy-lift portal crane to be installed at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine.

The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $348,501,960.

The award exercises option contract line item seven for the design, fabrication, assembly, shop testing, delivery, installation, inspection and field testing of one 175-ton heavy-lift portal crane. The crane will be a portal type with a rotating superstructure, luffing boom, main hoist and auxiliary hoist designed to meet project specifications.

The modification supports the Navy’s mission by strengthening the industrial infrastructure required to maintain, modernize and return critical naval assets to the fleet. Heavy-lift capability is essential to shipyard operations, enabling the movement, positioning and support of major components during complex maintenance and modernization work.

For NAVFAC, projects such as this demonstrate how shore infrastructure directly enables fleet readiness and warfighter support. By delivering the facilities, equipment and construction capabilities required at the Navy’s public shipyards, NAVFAC helps ensure Sailors have the operational platforms and support systems needed to meet mission demands.

Work will be performed in New Berlin, Wisconsin, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 16, 2029.

Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds totaling $51,162,117 are obligated for this modification and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The original contract was awarded through a best-value source-selection process. The contract included a base contract line item for one crane at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and six separately priced option line items for additional cranes. This option was evaluated as part of the initial competition and exercised in accordance with the terms of the contract.

NAVFAC Atlantic, headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.