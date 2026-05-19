Where the Music Meets the Mission

Photo By Russell Toof | Lt. Gen. Robert Harter (right), 35th Chief of Army Reserve and 10th Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, shakes the hand of future soldier Ulysses McMahan, one of six future soldiers who took the oath of enlistment on stage during the Grand Ole Opry's annual "Salute The Troops" show. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Russell Toof | Lt. Gen. Robert Harter (right), 35th Chief of Army Reserve and 10th Commanding...... read more read more

Less than 1% of Americans serve – or have served – in the Armed Forces. Sustaining the future force means building awareness and strengthening trust among the other 99%: families, employers, community leaders, and the next generation of Soldiers willing to raise their hands and take the oath.

Bringing all of them together under one roof is no small task. Army Reserve Ambassador for Tennessee Andrew Oppman provided the connections to make it happen. And few venues have spent a century engaging Americans with a propensity to serve quite like Nashville's Grand Ole Opry and WSM Radio.

Leading into Memorial Day Weekend, this year's Salute to Service gave Army Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, the opportunity to meet with community members and Army Reserve recruiters – and to swear six young Americans into the Army Reserve on one of the nation's most iconic stages.

The celebration carried added significance. The Grand Ole Opry marks its 100th anniversary this year as the nation continues commemorating America 250 – 250 years of American history, service and sacrifice. Throughout the evening, the Army Reserve was prominently featured alongside tributes to all branches of the U.S. military.

For Harter, the day was an opportunity to make the case for service directly. When Charlie Mattos, host of WSM Radio, asked what he'd tell someone on the fence about joining, Harter didn't hesitate. "Go for it. Why would you want to do something easy? It's the greatest team on the planet." He added: "The Army Reserve allows so many of our young men and women to live a life of purpose – stay home, keep your civilian job, and we help you with the rest."

He didn't stop there. "Doesn't mean the other 99 percent aren't great," Harter continued. "But these young men and women have made a commitment, and they're joining at a crazy time. They see the world and what's going on, and yet they still raise their right hand."

The event also showcased the extraordinary talent within the force. Country music performer and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Craig Morgan performed alongside Michael Trotter, a veteran in his own right, the 100th Army Reserve Band and the 313th Army Band – the same musicians Harter had praised on WSM that morning. "People don't realize how amazing these musicians are," he said.

A tribute projected on the Opry's screen honored the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at Middle Tennessee State University – the largest veterans support center at any Tennessee college or university, serving more than 1,000 military-connected students a year. Charlie Daniels completed more than 30 tours for U.S. troops, more than half of them in combat zones. That connection to MTSU runs directly through Oppman.

On stage, retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Huber – a 38-year Army veteran, former commander in Afghanistan and now MTSU's Senior Advisor for Veterans and Leadership Initiatives – was also recognized.

Then, six soldiers came forward.

They stepped onto the Grand Ole Opry stage – past the lights, past the crowd gathered for country music, past a century of American performance and storytelling – and stood before the Chief of Army Reserve.

Harter raised his right hand. They raised theirs.

"I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic."

Before it was over, the audience had risen to its feet.

Not for the music. Not for the performers. But for six young Americans who had just joined the less than 1% – under a roof that brought together families, employers, community leaders, and a standing ovation at the Grand Ole Opry.