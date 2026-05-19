Marine Corps Logistics Command and Albany State University Celebrate Spring 2026 Internship Cohort During Capstone Symposium

Courtesy Photo | Mentors from Marine Corps Logistics Command and students from Albany State University pose for a group photo following the Spring 2026 Internship Cohort Capstone Symposium. Pictured from left to right are GySgt Jeka Talaa (LOGCOM), Jack Sanders (LOGCOM), Lt. Col. Matthew Miller (LOGCOM), Capt. Lane Johnson (LOGCOM), Garret Godwin (ASU), Lauren Flournoy (ASU), Emery Allen (ASU), Javian Mack (ASU), Griffin Sanders (ASU), Mackenzie Howard (ASU), Mr. Craig Clemans (LOGCOM), and Michelle Blalock (LOGCOM). see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Mentors from Marine Corps Logistics Command and students from Albany State University...... read more read more

Marine Corps Logistics Command and Albany State University recognized the accomplishments of students participating in the Spring 2026 Capstone Internship Program during the Senior Project Presentation Symposium held April 22, 2026, at Albany State University’s East Campus.

The symposium highlighted innovative projects developed by student interns embedded in Marine Corps Logistics Command organizations, including the Command Data and Analytics Office, Weapon Systems Management Center, and Marine Force Storage Command. The internship program provides hands-on experience in data analytics, operations research, business development, and logistics modernization while supporting mission-focused initiatives across the command.

The Spring 2026 cohort represented the fourth group of students selected through a competitive process that included team-building exercises and interviews conducted by Marine Corps mentors. Throughout the semester, students worked alongside military and civilian professionals to develop solutions supporting operational readiness, data management, supply chain analysis, and organizational efficiency.

Projects presented during the symposium included artificial intelligence tools for navigating complex data environments, supply chain disruption analysis applications, production analytics dashboards, public release review modernization initiatives, and data governance solutions designed to improve transparency and decision-making. Additional projects focused on accountability tracking and enterprise data standardization.

“The Capstone Internship Program continues to demonstrate the value of collaboration between Marine Corps Logistics Command and Albany State University,” said Mr. Craig C. Cleman, director, Command Data and Analytics Office, Marine Corps Logistics Command. “These students brought fresh ideas, technical talent, and innovative thinking to real-world challenges that directly support readiness and modernization across the Marine Corps logistics enterprise.”

Student projects presented during the symposium reflected a wide range of innovation and operational problem-solving efforts supporting both Marine Corps modernization initiatives and community impact. Garret Godwin developed the “Data Discoverer,” an artificial intelligence assistant designed to help analysts navigate complex data environments by identifying relationships between data tables, highlighting data quality, and improving accessibility for new users.

Lauren Flournoy created the “Supply Chain Disruption Tool,” an interactive analytics application that models how supply shortages affect equipment readiness across units, helping identify high-risk components and supporting decision-making in contested logistics environments.

Demario Jackson designed the “Team Accountability Tracker,” a Power Apps-based solution that modernizes attendance and participation tracking for athletic teams through real-time accountability and streamlined data management. Emery Allen developed a “Production and Cost Analytics Dashboard” using Power BI to provide visibility into labor hours, production performance, and cost trends, enabling leaders to compare planned and actual outputs and identify operational variances.

Javien Mack modernized Marine Corps Logistics Command’s public release review process by developing a SharePoint-based system that improves efficiency, auditability, workflow management, and compliance with Department of War public release review requirements.

Mackenzie Howard and Griffin Sanders created the “Supply Metrics Data Dictionary,” a centralized reference guide that standardizes supply chain terminology, improves data governance, enhances transparency, and reduces onboarding time for new analysts.

Marine Corps Logistics Command congratulates the Spring 2026 Albany State University internship cohort on the successful completion of the program and extends its appreciation to Albany State University faculty, and mentors whose continued partnership helps develop the next generation of federal leaders, analysts, and problem-solvers supporting future mission success.