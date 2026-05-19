The Mind as a Mission: Camp Zama prioritizes mental readiness

Photo By Noriko Kudo | Soldiers procure resources and speak to subject-matter experts during a Mental Health Awareness Day event held at Camp Zama Community Club May 20, where they learned about holistic wellness. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Noriko Kudo | Soldiers procure resources and speak to subject-matter experts during a Mental Health...... read more read more

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CAMP ZAMA, Japan – Members of the community here traded their “busy work” for something more vital: themselves.

A Mental Health Awareness Day event held May 20 and led by the Army Substance Abuse Program served as a necessary detour from the daily mission. The Camp Zama Community Club was transformed into a hub of connection, lined with several subject-matter experts and community support agencies dedicated to holistic wellness.

Navigating the Path to Wellness Together

Throughout the day, participants moved through the space, gathering tools to strengthen their mental and emotional “rucksacks.” Key organizer Maria N. Ortiz said the event offered a comprehensive look at wellness, including stress management and resilience, substance abuse prevention, and emotional and family support.

“We had nearly 100 participants who actively interacted with the subject-matter experts, participated in activities, and engaged in meaningful conversations,” Ortiz said. “The event was very well received by the community.”

In an environment defined by constant readiness, it can be easy to forget that the most important weapon system is the human mind, Ortiz said.

“Setting aside time to focus on mental health is important because mental wellness directly impacts overall health, readiness, relationships and quality of life,” she said.

Building a Stronger Home for All Who Serve

By prioritizing self-care and open dialogue, the Camp Zama community took a significant step toward reducing stigma often associated with mental health. The event served as a reminder that while life transitions and work responsibilities affect us all differently, the community stands ready to support.

“We hope that this event has helped everyone realize that support is available within the community whenever it is needed,” Ortiz said.