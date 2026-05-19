Leadership Forum Strengthens Trust and Leadership Across the Indo-Pacific

Photo By Sgt. Perla Alfaro | Participants of the Leadership Forum pose for a group photo outside the Royal Hawaiian Hotel during the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition in Honolulu, May 14, 2026. The forum brought together military leaders, noncommissioned officers, and partners from across the Indo-Pacific to discuss leadership development, communication, and strengthening allied and partner relationships throughout the region. LANPAC connects military leaders, government officials, industry professionals, and partners to strengthen regional security and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Perla Alfaro | Participants of the Leadership Forum pose for a group photo outside the Royal Hawaiian...... read more read more

HONOLULU — Military leaders, senior noncommissioned officers, and delegates from allied and partner nations across the Indo-Pacific convened at the Leadership Forum during LANPAC in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 12-14, 2026, to examine trust-building, leadership, communication, and organizational culture across multinational formations.

Integrated with LANPAC 2026, the forum highlighted leadership advancement, effective communication, and fostering cohesive teams among allied and partner land forces in the Indo-Pacific.

Forum speakers repeatedly underscored that trust is fundamental to leadership, mission command, and multinational collaboration in complex operational environments.

During a Leadership Trust Fireside Chat, Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, stressed the importance of character, humility, and leadership presence within organizations.

“The trust you build inside of your organization is enduring,” said Clark. Clark underscored the value of relationships and clear communication for leaders working in multinational settings. “It’s the human-to-human piece that’s most important,” said Clark.

Charles Feltman, author of The Thin Book of Trust, led discussions focused on communication, accountability, and strengthening trust within organizations during his workshop, “Trust: The Hidden Gem of Highly Effective Teams.”

Senior leaders participated in panels discussing strategies to preserve trust within formations and deepen leader-soldier relationships across large organizations. Maj. Gen. John Cogbill, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division; Command Sgt. Maj. David Hanson, division command sergeant major of the 11th Airborne Division; Maj. Gen. Charles Lombardo, commanding general of the 2nd Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Shaiko, division command sergeant major of the 2nd Infantry Division, participated in the “Trust in Command: Preserving and Restoring Trust in Formation” panel moderated by Maj. Gen. Hope Rampy, commanding general of the U.S. Army Human Resources Command.

The “Next Level Trust,” discussion brought together Lt. Col. Jen Purser and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Caye of the 205th Military Intelligence Battalion alongside Lt. Col. Pablo Diaz and Command Sgt. Maj. Sabian Taylor of the 3rd Multi-Domain Effects Battalion, 3d Multi-Domain Task Force.

The panel focused on trust repair, stewardship, and leadership communication across organizations.

“Lead by example,” said Purser. “The higher up you get in rank, the harder it is to do, because you have to hold yourself accountable.”

Panelists also emphasized transparency, accountability, and the importance of empowering leaders throughout formations.

“I want you to be anti-fragile,” said Diaz. “When you experience a shock in trust, figure out a way to gain that trust back and be a better organization.”

Beyond the formal sessions, participants engaged in ongoing dialogue across the venue after panels and keynotes, and workshops sharing insights with fellow leaders from allied and partner nations.

LANPAC brings together military leaders, government officials, industry professionals, and academic partners to strengthen regional cooperation and address shared security challenges across the Indo-Pacific.