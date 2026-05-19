Dyess AFB dedicates A-10, F-16 static displays in historic troop-led project

Photo By Airman 1st Class William Neal | Photos of the newly dedicated A-10 Thunderbolt II and F-16 Fighting Falcon static displays are shown on a television during a yellow ribbon-cutting ceremony inside the Dyess Memorial Museum at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, May 21, 2026. The photos highlighted the result of a three-year construction project by the 7th Civil Engineer Squadron, which involved pouring over 70 cubic yards of concrete and precisely craning the aircraft into their permanent positions at the Linear Air Park. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Neal) see less | View Image Page

Team Dyess officially dedicated A-10 Thunderbolt II and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft displays to the Dyess Linear Air Park during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the completion of a three-year construction project, May 21, 2026.

The ceremony, held inside the Dyess Museum due to inclement weather, celebrated the addition of two airframes that continue to play a critical role in the nation’s defense. The A-10 provides close air support capabilities, while the F-16 performs multirole missions including air defense, strike operations and rapid global response.

“Today’s ceremony is a proud moment for Team Dyess and the Linear Air Park,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Stallsworth, 7th Bomb Wing deputy commander. “The addition of these A-10 and F-16 aircraft reflects not only the importance of preserving our Air Force heritage, but also the teamwork, dedication and effort required to bring a project of this scale to completion.”

The 7th Civil Engineer Squadron led the effort, which marked the squadron’s first troop-led project in nearly nine years. Airmen and civilian personnel from multiple specialties, including structural, electrical, heavy equipment and pavement experts, completed site preparation, foundation construction and aircraft placement over the course of three years.

The project required sustained coordination across multiple Team Dyess organizations to pour more than 70 cubic yards of concrete and precisely crane both airframes into their permanent positions.

“This was a multi-craft effort,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Elijah Brockman, 7th Mission Support Group executive officer and ceremony narrator. “In partnership with the Dyess Museum and Linear Air Park, Civil Engineers ensured these airframes are preserved with the dignity and stability worthy of their legacy.”

The ceremony also recognized Dyess Museum curator Walter Nicolds for his role in maintaining the historical displays and his continued oversight of the Linear Air Park.

“Most importantly, this project demonstrates what can be achieved when organizations come together with a shared purpose,” Stallsworth said. “To everyone who contributed their time, effort and expertise to this project, thank you for helping us preserve this important piece of Dyess history for future generations.”