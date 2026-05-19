Air University’s Air War College graduates strategic leaders for complex global competition

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. —Air University recognized the Air War College Class of 2026 during a graduation ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, marking the completion of a year of advanced professional military education focused on strategy, joint operations and leadership in an increasingly complex global security environment.

The ceremony brought together Air University leaders, military officials, partner nation representatives, graduates and families to recognize a class prepared to return to operational assignments across the joint force and allied nations at a time when strategic competition, coalition integration and decision-making under pressure continue shaping military operations worldwide.

The class included 47 international officers representing 47 nations, reflecting Air University’s role in preparing leaders to operate across alliances, combatant commands and joint organizations while strengthening the relationships that support long-term security cooperation and integrated operations.

Brig. Gen. Jocelyn Schermerhorn, commander of Air War College, said graduates completed the program during a period defined by operational complexity, rapid change and increasing demands on senior military leaders.

“The next fight will not be won by tactics alone,” Schermerhorn said. “It will be won by leaders who can think strategically, build enduring partnerships, integrate across all domains and make sound decisions under pressure.”

Throughout the 10-month program, students completed coursework in strategy, leadership and national security studies while participating in seminars, research projects and war-gaming exercises designed to connect strategic thinking to operational challenges facing the joint force.

Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command and keynote speaker for the ceremony, emphasized the importance of trust, coalition relationships and leadership as graduates move into assignments supporting operations, planning and force development across the Department of the Air Force and joint force.

“Our single greatest asymmetric advantage is right here in this room,” Spain said. “Unlike some, we do care what happens to each other. We will fight for each other when the chips are down.”

Spain also encouraged graduates to remain focused on the people they lead as technology, strategy and operational demands continue evolving.

“For all the talk of strategy, technology and geopolitics, we must never forget that our business is and always will be fundamentally a human endeavor,” he said.

During the ceremony, the graduating class presented a traditional class gift to Air War College, a metal replica of the class coin representing the leadership principles, relationships and shared experiences developed throughout the academic year.

Lt. Gen. Daniel Tulley, commander and president of Air University, formally conferred the degree of Master of Strategic Studies upon the graduates and said the education and relationships developed at Air University will continue shaping how graduates lead joint and coalition teams in demanding operational environments.

“Today you are no longer just students of strategy,” Tulley said. “You are its future architects.”

As America’s Airpower University, Air University develops joint warfighters prepared to operate across services, domains and coalition environments where strategic decisions carry operational consequences across the globe.