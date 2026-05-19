The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a Single Award Task Order Contract (SATOC) to obtain critical design, engineering, and analytical services to advance the Brandon Road Interbasin Project (BRIP).



Black & Veatch-Stantec BRIP JV, of Overland Park, Kansas, was [awarded](https://sam.gov/workspace/contract/opp/6812ec565ff94d58908a3f23d9874c20/view) the contract on April 23, for architect-engineer services to support the project.



The SATOC has a full capacity potential of up to $85 million. The contract will support the design and engineering during construction phases of Increment III of the project.



The Brandon Road Interbasin Project, implemented in the downstream approach channel of the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Joliet, Illinois, is a complex ecosystem restoration project with innovative technological deterrents, designed to prevent invasive carp and other aquatic nuisance species from moving upstream into the Great Lakes while minimizing impacts to Illinois Waterway users.



Located at a natural choke point on the Des Plaines River, the BRIP utilizes a layered system of innovative technologies to create a defensive barrier against aquatic nuisance species. Once fully constructed, the site will feature an Automated Barge Clearing Deterrent, a bubble curtain, acoustic deterrents, and an electric barrier, all integrated into a newly constructed engineered channel. Design and execution are managed by USACE in close coordination with state and regional partners.



For more information contact the Corps of Engineers Detroit District at [lrepao@usace.army.mil](mailto:lrepao@usace.army.mil) or visit [www.lrd.usace.army.mil/brip](https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/brip).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2026 Date Posted: 05.21.2026 16:54 Story ID: 565955 Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE awards Brandon Road Interbasin Project design services, by Brandon Hubbard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.