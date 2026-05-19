Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO – (May 19, 2026) – Dr. Darrin Frye, chief science director, Naval...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO – (May 19, 2026) – Dr. Darrin Frye, chief science director, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, participated in a “Research &amp; Development Mission and Capability of San Antonio-Based Military Labs” panel during the annual AIM Health R&D Summit held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Joining Frye were Dr. Deb Niemeyer, chief scientist, U.S. Air Force 59th Medical Wing and Dr. Sylvain Cardin, director of research/chief scientific officer, U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research. Designed to promote cross-sector collaboration in the development of life-saving battlefield technologies, the one-day summit brings together top innovators from academia, industry, and the military to accelerate the research, development, and commercialization of transformative medical technologies. Collaborating and working alongside a wide range of research and development partners keeps Navy Medicine Research & Development (NMR&D) abreast of best practices and advances in medical knowledge. NAMRU San Antonio, part of NMR&D conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

NAMRU San Antonio Leadership, Research Scientists participate in Annual AIM Health R&D Summit Your browser does not support the audio element.

SAN ANTONIO – (May 19, 2026) – Leadership and research scientists assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, joined by the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR), and U.S. Air Force 59th Medical Wing (MDW), participated in the annual AIM Health R&D Summit held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.



Designed to promote cross-sector collaboration in the development of life-saving battlefield technologies, the one-day summit bought together top innovators from academia, industry, and the military to accelerate the research, development, and commercialization of transformative medical technologies.



Opening ceremonies began with the presentation of the colors by the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Reserve Officers Training Corps Honor Guard followed by opening remarks from Rene Dominguez, president and CEO of VelocityTX.



Remarks were received by the Honorable Gina Ortiz Jones, mayor of San Antonio followed by

UTSA San Antonio President Dr. Taylor Eighmy and William Briggs, deputy administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration.



The morning keynote address was delivered by Dr. Paul Biddinger, chief preparedness continuity officer, Mass General Brigham Integrated Healthcare System on “Medicine, Preparedness, and Resilience.”



Five tracks exploring the frontiers of military and civilian medical innovation were featured:



· Translational Approaches in Regenerative Sciences and Modeling

· Enabling Long-Duration Mission Healthcare and Crew Survival

· Integrated Strategies for Peak Performance and Health

· Modernizing Medical Workforce Development

· Innovative Technologies in Low-Resource Settings



Chief Science Director Dr. Darrin Frye of NAMRU San Antonio, joined by fellow chief scientists Dr. Sylvain Cardin (USAISR) and Debra Niemeyer (59th MDW), participated in a Research & Development Mission and Capability of San Antonio-Based Military Labs panel.



"AIM 2026 provided a fantastic opportunity to engage with military R&D and medical experts on research spanning from the seabed to space,” said Frye. “The event was especially impactful this year due to its high-quality sessions and networking opportunities."



After lunch, attendees heard from NASA Astronaut, retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Dr. David Hilmers, a professor at Baylor College of Medicine, on “Lessons from Space, Leadership for Earth.”



Towards the end of the summit, NAMRU San Antonio researchers participated in a Poster Session briefing military-relevant research projects.



“It was a tremendous honor for our NAMRU team to present their research at this year’s AIM Summit,” said Frye. “This event provided a vital, high-energy and collaborative workspace for our entire team to showcase their innovations and learn from industry and academic partners who share our mission of warfighter health readiness and lethality.”



Collaborating and working alongside a wide range of research and development partners keeps Navy Medicine Research & Development (NMR&D) abreast of best practices and advances in medical knowledge.



NAMRU San Antonio, part of NMR&D conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.