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    Innovation on Display: PEO Training TIO Kicks Off Industry Showcase Series

    Innovation on Display: PEO Training TIO Kicks Off Industry Showcase Series

    Photo By James Varhegyi | Andrew Mosher (left) gives an overview briefing on the Simulator Common Architecture...... read more read more

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2026

    Story by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Training Directorate’s newly established Training Integration Office (TIO) held its inaugural Industry Showcase and Science Fair at the TIO’s Innovation Cell on Wright-Patt., April 23. Inspired by the Training Directorate’s Simulators Division Innovation Science Fairs of years past the TIO wanted to give the larger modeling & simulation community a chance to meet and engage with some of the leads of innovation in the simulation areas.

    “The inaugural PEO Training TIO’s Industry Showcase and Science Fair was a roaring success!” said the Innovation Cell’s branch chief, Doug Patton. “By hosting our showcase the TIO wanted to leverage having all of the vendors who were here in Dayton for the Simulation and Training Community Forum 2026. It was perfect timing for the simulation groups to engage with our industry and vendor partners.”

    Immediately following the PEO Training MAJCOM Summit 2026, and STCF 2026, the showcase event closed out the week with a solid day of conversation, engagement, XR and VR demos, firearms trainers, maintenance trainers, and more.

    “Seeing the interest and response from the Modeling and Simulation community within Wright-Patt, we are already planning the next three PEO TIO Industry Engagement events,” said Patton.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 16:52
    Story ID: 565951
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Innovation on Display: PEO Training TIO Kicks Off Industry Showcase Series, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Innovation on Display: PEO Training TIO Kicks Off Industry Showcase Series
    Innovation on Display: PEO Training TIO Kicks Off Industry Showcase Series
    Innovation on Display: PEO Training TIO Kicks Off Industry Showcase Series
    Innovation on Display: PEO Training TIO Kicks Off Industry Showcase Series
    Innovation on Display: PEO Training TIO Kicks Off Industry Showcase Series
    Innovation on Display: PEO Training TIO Kicks Off Industry Showcase Series

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    Simulators
    AFLCMC
    Innovatation
    Training Directorate

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