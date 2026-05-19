Innovation on Display: PEO Training TIO Kicks Off Industry Showcase Series

Photo By James Varhegyi | Andrew Mosher (left) gives an overview briefing on the Simulator Common Architecture Requirements Standards (SCARS) program during the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Training Directorate’s newly established Training Integration Office (TIO) inaugural Industry Showcase and Science Fair being held at the TIO’s Innovation Cell on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 23, 2026. Mosher is the SCARS lead Program Manager (PM). The event was designed to give the larger modeling &amp; simulation community a chance to meet and engage with some of the leaders of innovation in the simulation areas both in the government and industry partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi) see less | View Image Page

Photo By James Varhegyi | Andrew Mosher (left) gives an overview briefing on the Simulator Common Architecture...... read more read more

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Training Directorate’s newly established Training Integration Office (TIO) held its inaugural Industry Showcase and Science Fair at the TIO’s Innovation Cell on Wright-Patt., April 23. Inspired by the Training Directorate’s Simulators Division Innovation Science Fairs of years past the TIO wanted to give the larger modeling & simulation community a chance to meet and engage with some of the leads of innovation in the simulation areas.

“The inaugural PEO Training TIO’s Industry Showcase and Science Fair was a roaring success!” said the Innovation Cell’s branch chief, Doug Patton. “By hosting our showcase the TIO wanted to leverage having all of the vendors who were here in Dayton for the Simulation and Training Community Forum 2026. It was perfect timing for the simulation groups to engage with our industry and vendor partners.”

Immediately following the PEO Training MAJCOM Summit 2026, and STCF 2026, the showcase event closed out the week with a solid day of conversation, engagement, XR and VR demos, firearms trainers, maintenance trainers, and more.

“Seeing the interest and response from the Modeling and Simulation community within Wright-Patt, we are already planning the next three PEO TIO Industry Engagement events,” said Patton.