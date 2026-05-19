Coast Guard transports 2 after plane crashes on North Fox Island in Lake Michigan

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Omar Faba | A Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew transported two people in stable condition after their plane crashed on North Fox Island in Lake Michigan May 20, 2026. Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes watchstanders received notification of a plane crash with two people aboard at 6:45 p.m. and the aircrew completed the transport at 8:45 p.m. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Traverse City personnel) see less | View Image Page

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City aircrew transported two people in stable condition after their plane crashed on North Fox Island in Lake Michigan Wednesday.

Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes watchstanders received notification of a plane crash with two people aboard at 6:45 p.m.

An Air Station Traverse City MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew launched, brought the survivors aboard the MH-60 and transferred both individuals from North Fox Island to Traverse City at 8:45 p.m.

“After hearing the search and rescue alarm for a plane crash on North Fox Island, the crew did a fantastic job jumping into action and getting airborne within 20 minutes. En route we were able to get confirmation that there were no injuries which took a lot of stress off everyone,” said Lt. Steven Durfee, pilot, Air Station Traverse City.

“We were able to land right next to the crash and embark both persons who were aboard the crashed aircraft. The passengers of the plane did everything right by reaching out for help early. While not in any immediate danger, the temperatures did dip below freezing that evening, and they were not prepared to stay the night on the remote island.”

For more information, please contact Lt. Hanna Robinson, officer, Air Station Traverse City, at 216-310-2608 or via email at Hanna.J.Robinson@uscg.mil.

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