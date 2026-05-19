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    Coast Guard transports 2 after plane crashes on North Fox Island in Lake Michigan

    Coast Guard transports 2 after plane crashes on North Fox Island in Lake Michigan

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Omar Faba | A Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew transported two people...... read more read more

    TRAVERSE CITY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    Coast Guard transports 2 after plane crashes on North Fox Island in Lake Michigan

    TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City aircrew transported two people in stable condition after their plane crashed on North Fox Island in Lake Michigan Wednesday.

    Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes watchstanders received notification of a plane crash with two people aboard at 6:45 p.m.

    An Air Station Traverse City MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew launched, brought the survivors aboard the MH-60 and transferred both individuals from North Fox Island to Traverse City at 8:45 p.m.

    “After hearing the search and rescue alarm for a plane crash on North Fox Island, the crew did a fantastic job jumping into action and getting airborne within 20 minutes. En route we were able to get confirmation that there were no injuries which took a lot of stress off everyone,” said Lt. Steven Durfee, pilot, Air Station Traverse City.

    “We were able to land right next to the crash and embark both persons who were aboard the crashed aircraft. The passengers of the plane did everything right by reaching out for help early. While not in any immediate danger, the temperatures did dip below freezing that evening, and they were not prepared to stay the night on the remote island.”

    For more information, please contact Lt. Hanna Robinson, officer, Air Station Traverse City, at 216-310-2608 or via email at Hanna.J.Robinson@uscg.mil.

    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 16:34
    Story ID: 565945
    Location: TRAVERSE CITY, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 48
    Downloads: 0

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    Coast Guard transports 2 after plane crashes on North Fox Island in Lake Michigan
    Coast Guard transports 2 after plane crashes on North Fox Island in Lake Michigan
    Coast Guard transports 2 after plane crashes on North Fox Island in Lake Michigan

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