Fort Hood, UFL make football history

Photo By Ayumi Davis | Attendees wave their hands and hats at the camera during the United Football League game between the Dallas Renegades and Orlando Storm on May 15, 2026, at Phantom Warrior Stadium at Fort Hood, Texas. Fort Hood and UFL made history with the first-ever professional football game played on a military installation. (U.S. Army photo by Ayumi Davis, Fort Hood Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Ayumi Davis | Attendees wave their hands and hats at the camera during the United Football League...... read more read more

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood hosted the first-ever professional football game played on a military installation as the United Football Leagues’ Dallas Renegades and Orlando Storm went head to head May 15 at Phantom Warrior Stadium.

The game was called “Hats off to Heroes,” and free tickets were given to those with Department of War ID cards and the first 2,000 attendees received free Dallas Renegades hats.

“What the military does for us and the ultimate sacrifice they make is so much more important than anything we’re doing so to be able to have this opportunity to play on a military base and be able to play in front of our men and women who serve is obviously a blessing for sure,” Dallas Renegades quarterback Austin Reed said in a sideline interview with Jake Butt, a reporter for Fox.

The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted the End of Spring Bash as part of pregame activities concurrently with the UFL Fan Fest. There were activities from face painting to personalizing bandanas to rock climbing. There were also static displays of Army vehicles for attendees to check out.

The 1st Cavalry Division Band kicked off the game with the national anthem, followed by Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood commanding general, presenting the game ball and conducting the coin toss.

Storm began with possession of the ball, but it was the Renegades who scored first with a field goal in the first quarter. The second quarter ended tied at 10-10, but it was ultimately the Storm that clinched the win and a spot in the playoffs with a combined total of three touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter to the Renegades’ two, bringing the final score to 31-24.

Staff Sgt. Edward Geyer, 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, said the game was a breath of fresh air to Fort Hood.

“Morale is everything in the Army,” Geyer said. “Active-duty members spend a lot of time away from home, a lot of time training, a lot of times deployed. So, being able to do things like this with our families, or supporting families while their husbands or their wives are deployed, it’s huge. It keeps morale, it keeps people motivated and it’s probably one of my favorite things about the Army.”

Col. Brian Green, commander of 7307th Medical Training Support Battalion, 3rd Medical Training Brigade, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, loved watching the game, as one of his sons, Seth Green, actually plays tight end for the Dallas Renegades. Seth caught the Renegades’ second touchdown of the game.

“It’s phenomenal that the UFL thought enough to bring it to the troops and to honor the heroes,” Brian expressed. “I’m honored to be a part of the military. I’m honored to be here to support my son.”

Coach Anthony Becht, head coach for Orlando Storm, said it was a blessing to play at Fort Hood.

“This was a great idea by (Mike) Repole (co-owner of UFL) and all the execs to make this happen,” he said, “from the meals to the hospitality to the fans showing up, that’s one thing you can say about military fans, they show up.

“So, just blessed and honored to be able to get out of here with a win,” he added.

“We call this place The Great Place for a reason,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Loyd Rhoades, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Hood command sergeant major, in a sideline interview with Jenny Taft, another reporter for Fox. “It’s not just what happens on Fort Hood, it’s what happens outside of our gates at Fort Hood when we bring everything together, so this is awesome.”