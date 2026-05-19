NETCOM Rededicates Signal Cove of Remembrance at Fort Huachuca

Photo By Gabriel Archer | The United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) held a formal...... read more read more Photo By Gabriel Archer | The United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) held a formal rededication of the Signal Cove of Remembrance at NETCOM Headquarters, renewing the command’s commitment to honor Signal Corps personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, AZ— The United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command held a formal rededication of the Signal Cove of Remembrance at NETCOM Headquarters today, renewing the command’s commitment to honor Signal Corps personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. The ceremony unfolded on the grounds outside Greely Hall and continued inside the Cove, drawing military leaders, civic officials and community representatives.



Major General Jacqueline Denise McPhail presided over the event, accompanied by NETCOM Command Sergeant Major Michael J. Runk and a cadre of dignitaries from Arizona and the city of Sierra Vista. The program emphasized ceremonial observance and collective remembrance, centering on the Cove’s distinctive elements that memorialize the Signal Corps legacy. Attendees viewed the Wall of Remembrance, which displays image tiles and personal data for each honored individual, as well as custom glass artwork tracing Signal Corps history, a bronze American eagle, a Liberty Bell symbol and a Signal Torch representing an eternal flame of service.



A veteran’s wreath was carried into the Cove and placed before the memorial. The wreath was presented with portraits of the fallen and with images of recently lost Soldiers who will be inducted at next year’s ceremony. Organizers noted that the arrangement was intended to acknowledge both long-standing sacrifices and more recent losses that will become part of the Cove’s record.



The ceremony included a solemn reading of 107 names recorded on the Wall of Remembrance, a musical rendition of Taps, and an invocation. Military protocol was observed throughout the event, with uniformed personnel rendering honors during musical tributes. Hallway monitors displayed a Fallen Signal Soldiers slide presentation, and arriving guests were guided to minimize traffic in the front lobby during the program.



Command remarks framed the rededication as a source of comfort and a call to action. Leaders urged the Signal community to draw inspiration from the Cove to reinforce unity, professionalism and compassionate leadership. The memorial’s elements were described as a touchstone for training, mission execution and the care of service members and their families.



The rededication also served as an opportunity to remind the community of the broader history and evolving role of the Signal Corps, from its origins to modern network and communications operations. NETCOM officials said the Cove offers a place for quiet reflection and for renewed commitment to the values exemplified by those memorialized.



The ceremony closed with an invitation for attendees to sign the guest book inside the Cove and to continue holding the families of the fallen in their thoughts. Officials urged that the memory of the honored be preserved through daily service and stewardship of the Army values they embodied.