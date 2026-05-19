National observance and wreath-laying set for Memorial Day

Photo By Sgt. Julian Patricio | A Tomb Guard walks past the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery on May 26, 2025. The Memorial Day wreath was layed by President Donald J. Trump during a joint service ceremony led by the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Julian Patricio) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Julian Patricio | A Tomb Guard walks past the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery...... read more read more

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The annual Memorial Day Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath Ceremony occurs on May 25, 2026, at approximately 12 p.m., at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider in Arlington National Cemetery. The wreath-laying ceremony is immediately followed by the 158th National Memorial Day Observance, recognizing and commemorating the fallen men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, in Arlington National Cemetery’s Memorial Amphitheater. Scheduled events include:

Pre-program in the Memorial Amphitheater (begins at approximately 10:15 a.m.)

Parade of Colors, “National Emblem March”

Musical Prelude by The United States Army Band Pershing’s Own and Chorus

Opening Welcome Remarks by Ms. Karen Durham-Aguilera, Executive Director of the Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries

Gold Star Family Remarks

Medal of Honor Recipient Remarks

Closing Remarks by Ms. Karen Durham-Aguilera, Executive Director of the Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries

Wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (12 to 12:15 p.m.)

National Anthem by The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own”

Laying of the Wreath by President Donald J. Trump, 46th President of the United States; Vice President JD Vance, Vice President of the United States; The Honorable Pete Hegseth, Secretary of War; and Maj. Gen. Antoinette Gant, Commanding General of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region & U.S. Army Military District of Washington

Four Muffled Ruffles

Taps

Moment of Silence

Conclusion of Wreath-laying/Transitions to National Veterans Day Observance

National Memorial Day Observance in the Memorial Amphitheater (approximately 12:15 to 2 p.m.)

Honors (Four ruffles and flourishes and Hail to the Chief)

Invocation by Chaplain (Lieutenant Colonel) Kevin Trimble

“The National Anthem” by The United States Army Band Pershing’s Own and Chorus

Military Flyover

Welcome Remarks by General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Remarks by The Honorable Pete Hegseth, Secretary of War

Special Music – “Soldier” by The United States Army Band Pershing’s Own and Craig Morgan

Remarks by The Honorable JD Vance, Vice President of the United States

Memorial Day Address by President Donald J. Trump, President of the United States

Taps

Benediction by Chaplain (Lieutenant Colonel) Kevin Trimble

Special Music – “Paradise” by The United States Army Band Pershing’s Own and Craig Morgan

Departure of the Official Party

A live stream of the event will be available at https://www.dvidshub.net/webcast/37824.