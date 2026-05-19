AFSOC first sergeants gather for Commando Diamond Rally

Photo By Airman Reagan Stout | Air Force Special Operations Command first sergeants gather for the annual Commando Diamond Rally at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 27, 2026. The event focused on strengthening cohesion among AFSOC first sergeants and enhancing their skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Reagan Stout) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman Reagan Stout | Air Force Special Operations Command first sergeants gather for the annual Commando...... read more read more

A group of 54 first sergeants from across Air Force Special Operations Command gathered the week of April 27 for the annual Commando Diamond Rally.

The rally is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen AFSOC’s first sergeant community, providing new skills and tools to those responsible for Air Commando care, discipline and unit readiness. Building cohesion among total force first sergeants promotes consistent leadership, enhances Air Commando care and reinforces mission readiness.

“As first sergeants, our responsibility is to remain consistent in how we support Air Commandos, and this event reinforces that shared commitment across AFSOC,” said the First Sergeant Council president and organizer of the event.

The event is held annually, with the location rotating across the command based on desired learning objectives and the operational environment of the host wing. After several years away from Cannon, this year’s rally provided an opportunity to highlight the unique mission sets of the 27th Special Operations Wing and the Air Commandos who execute them daily.

First sergeants serve as a critical link between commanders and Airmen, addressing challenges that impact morale, welfare and discipline. The command hosts the in-person rally to provide a dedicated platform for professional development and networking, creating an environment for first sergeants to collaborate on innovative ways to care for AFSOC Airmen executing unique and demanding missions around the globe.

“Being able to connect with other first sergeants across AFSOC gives us a broader perspective and helps us better support our own Air Commandos,” said a participating first sergeant.

A unified Diamond network ensures AFSOC Airmen receive consistent support no matter where they are stationed or deployed. This continuous network of support allows Air Commandos to maintain absolute focus on their operational tasks, keeping AFSOC agile, resilient and fully ready to win today’s missions.

Participants explored topics such as problem-solving, leadership effectiveness, and the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance to remain effective in their roles.

Diamonds gained insight from the AFSOC commander, highlighting the value the command sees in first sergeants and their role in the AFSOC formation. Additionally, the first sergeants in attendance met with the special duty manager, former first sergeants and other leadership. Through discussion and shared experiences, they developed new leadership skills and reinforced continuity across their profession.

“One of the most valuable moments was an open forum where we defined ‘what right looks like’ for Airmen returning from unprecedented mission sets,” said the AFSOC first sergeant. “We didn’t just talk about the checklist; we talked about the atmosphere of the return. We collaborated on strategies to navigate the first 72 hours back on the ground to help ensure a smooth transition for both the Airman and their family. It was the collective experience of 54 first sergeants defining a new AFSOC standard in real time.”

The Commando Diamond Rally highlights the importance of collaboration and skills required of AFSOC first sergeants. By aligning approaches across the command, the event strengthens consistency in Air Commando support and enhances overall mission readiness.

“Events like the Commando Diamond Rally allow our first sergeants to learn from one another and return to their units better equipped to support our Air Commandos,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Gunnell, 27th Special Operations Wing command chief. “Strong first sergeants help foster strong units, and that is exactly what we need across AFSOC.”