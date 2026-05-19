Courtesy Photo | Logistics Specialist Master Chief Petty Officer Vincent Miller, senior enlisted leader...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Logistics Specialist Master Chief Petty Officer Vincent Miller, senior enlisted leader at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville site Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, participates in a Navy Morale, Welfare and Readiness Fitness Challenge August 15, 2025 at NS Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville enlisted Sailor selected for SECNAV TWI program Your browser does not support the audio element.

One of the Navy’s premier professional development opportunities for Sailors is the Secretary of the Navy Tours with Industry (SECNAV TWI) program. The fellowship provides naval officers and senior enlisted leaders the opportunity to gain firsthand experience with private industry and return to the fleet with knowledge, insights, and best practices that enhance innovation and efficiency across the naval service.



Logistics Specialist Master Chief Petty Officer Vincent Miller, senior enlisted leader at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville site Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, was recently selected for the highly-competitive program.



“Historically, Navy’s TWI program was structured as a professional development milestone reserved for O-3 and O-4 Supply Corps officers,” Miller said. “However, the program has matured to recognize the value of senior enlisted expertise. While there was a small pilot a few years ago, I am part of the first formalized wave of senior enlisted leaders integrated into the SECNAV TWI program. The Navy expanded this opportunity to leverage the deck plate perspective that senior enlisted leaders bring.”



Miller says he is one of only two senior enlisted Sailors chosen for the 2026-2027 cycle.



“The process is rigorous and highly selective,” Miller said. “It begins with submitting a package in accordance with current SECNAV instructions, which requires the formal endorsement of both your commanding officer and your rating detailer.”



After selection, Miller submitted a list of preferred participating companies along with strategic objectives outlining what he hoped to accomplish during the fellowship. The Navy then matched him with a company aligned with his experience and professional goals.



Miller’s strategic objectives included, inventory prepositioning, Navy Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) modernization, automated inventory control, and budget forecasting.



“I want to enable the Navy to preposition critical components at major stock points based on readiness trends before a casualty report is even generated,” he said. “This will simultaneously increase fleet velocity and decrease the cost to serve.”



Speaking on Navy ERP modernization, Miller wants the system to transition from reactive, manual data entry to real-time automated data capture. He also hopes to help bridge the gap between labor-intensive manual inventories and modern, data-driven management to improve Financial Improvement and Audit Readiness (FIAR) standards.

Miller will spend 14 months embedded with Amazon, one of the world’s largest logistics organizations, primarily working at corporate offices in Miami. His fellowship will include travel to study three key operational areas:



• North American Fulfillment Finance to better understand large-scale financial logistics.

• Amazon Transportation Services to analyze global land and sea movement.

• Global Specialty Fulfillment to examine rapid-response logistics models.



“Amazon manages arguably the most sophisticated supply chain in the world, tracking billions of items with near-perfect financial accuracy without the need for manual inventory counts,” he said. “I entered the Navy as an E-1, and while policies and procedures constantly change, the fundamental processes have remained the same. In many ways, we are conducting unit-level inventories today the same way I was taught 20 years ago. My motivation for this program is to bridge that gap. My goal is to modernize the supply community from the strategic level down to the deck plates, ensuring that the warfighter managing a storeroom at the unit level feels the increase in efficiency. That drive to improve the organization for the next generation is what powers my efforts.”



Lt. Cmdr. Timothy Geil, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, site director, attests to Miller being the right Sailor for the SECNAV TWI program.



“He has exemplified everything that is expected of a seasoned Master Chief from leadership to drive to accomplish the mission, Geil said. “The Navy has historically been slow to integrate new technology and automation into its logistical systems. His time with Amazon will allow him to see some of the cutting-edge inventory and automation processes being used in the corporate world and bring them back to the NAVSUP enterprise, and with his decades of deck plate experience he will be key to knowing how to implement them into the Navy’s logistical team.”



For any Sailors who are interested in the SECNAV TWI program, Miller has some straightforward words of advice.



“The Navy has incredible programs that many Sailors aren't aware of, but if we don't utilize them, they often go away,” he said. “My advice is to be intentional. If you are simply interested in this program just to see what it is like or to try something different – I would offer this program is not intended for you. For an opportunity such as this – you have to be all-in. Everyone’s strategic objectives will be different, but the core principle must be the same: ‘What can I do to maximize the Navy’s investment in me to better the fleet?’ If you are guided by that principal and have interest, then I encourage you to apply.”



Miller is scheduled to begin the program in August 2026.



Through NAVSUP transformation initiatives, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville has evolved from a local storefront operation with several remote regional sites to a unified and decentralized single point provider of supply chain and logistics products and services for all Naval activities throughout Navy Region Southeast, from Texas to Cuba. For more information, visit https://www.navsup.navy.mil/NAVSUP-Enterprise/NAVSUP-FLC-Jacksonville/.