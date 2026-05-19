193rd SOW TACP Airman earns Air Force Special Warfare honor

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – Tech. Sgt. Equeno Ogle, a tactical air control party specialist assigned to the 148th Air Support Operations Squadron, 193rd Special Operations Wing, was selected as the 2025 Air Force Special Warfare Annual Functional Award winner in the Tactical Air Control Party noncommissioned officer category.

Ogle, who deployed while serving as a drill-status Guardsman, was selected from candidates across the total force. He is one of only two Guardsmen represented among this year’s winners.



“Tech. Sgt. Ogle’s recognition is a powerful example of the readiness and professionalism found across the Air National Guard and especially here in the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Col. Robert Noren, 193rd SOW commander. “His selection reinforces that Airmen of the 193rd SOW are prepared, capable, and fully integrated into supporting the nation’s most demanding missions.”



During a deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Ogle played crucial roles in close air support, base defense and medical evacuation operations. He directed airpower during active enemy engagements, helped establish a hasty landing zone for an urgent medical evacuation and coordinated efforts that contributed to saving the lives of American soldiers.

Ogle also supported base defense operations and helped protect coalition personnel from hostile unmanned aerial systems.



At the 148th ASOS, Ogle continued to improve the mission by helping develop reconnaissance standard operating procedures after graduating from the Reconnaissance and Surveillance Leaders Course. He then served as an instructor during a unit field training exercise, helping prepare TACP Airmen from the 148th ASOS for future deployments.



His impact extended to the Joint Readiness Training Center, where he advised staff on airpower integration, airspace deconfliction and joint fires planning. During force-on-force training, Ogle helped manage complex airspace and integrate unmanned aerial systems, surface-to-surface fires and fixed-wing aircraft in support of ground operations.



Ogle’s recognition highlights the readiness and operational impact of Air National Guard Airmen serving across the special warfare community.



The 148th ASOS provides highly capable TACP Airman who support joint and special operations missions around the world, through specialized training and a commitment to readiness. As part of the 193rd SOW, the squadron contributes to broader special operations missions that demonstrate the Air National Guard’s ability to deliver combat-ready Airmen whenever and wherever they are needed.

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