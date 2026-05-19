Fort moving to automated pre-registration for post access

Fort Jackson is transitioning to the Automated Installation Entry system, which allows visitors to pre-register online to speed their installation access.

“This system automates background checks and links access passes directly to a visitor’s physical driver’s license or state ID, significantly reducing gate wait times and the need to visit the Visitor Control Center,” said Rick Riley, installation security officer.

Pre-registration streamlines entry operations and enhances security. It eliminates the manual processing of personally identifiable information via email and reduces “bottlenecking” at VCCs during large events like graduations.

“While the system is currently live compliance becomes mandatory for all visitors, Aug. 1,” he said.

Riley added any visitor without a Department of War ID card will need to register including Family members attending Basic Combat Training graduations, contractors, vendors, and civilian guests.

Visitors register using a secure web-based portal for pre-vetting and registration. They would visit AIE system at https://pass.aie.army.mil, or scanning a QR code, where they submit personal information (name, SSN, ID number) for a National Crime Information Center background check. Once approved, the pass is digitally “embedded” on the user’s ID card for scanning at the gate.

Pre-registered visitors can proceed directly to access control points without stopping at a VCC.

Riley added the system requires a physical, state-issued ID noting that digital IDs are not authorized for installation access vetting.

Online applications should be submitted at least three to 30 days prior to the visit in order to confirm access. Applicants will be given status updates (approval/denial) via text message to the applicant’s mobile phone.

Veterans holding a Veteran Health Identification Card, or VHIC, do not need to use the web portal for temporary passes. Instead, they must visit a VCC once to register their VHIC into the AIE system. After that initial registration, they can scan their VHIC directly at the gates for post access.

Background Check Disqualifications

NCIC III background check will flag and deny entry for several reasons to include:

Active arrest warrants.

Certain felony convictions within the past 10 years (especially violent crimes, sex offenses, or drug distribution).

Registered sex offender status.

Being barred from Fort Jackson or any other federal installation.

Prohibited Items & Gate Searches

Search Consent: By entering Fort Jackson, all personnel and vehicles are subject to random administrative searches.

Weapons Policy: Privately-owned firearms are strictly regulated. Visitors cannot bring firearms onto the installation without prior written approval from the garrison commander and registration with the Provost Marshal Office, even if they hold a state concealed carry permit (CWP/CCW). State permits are not recognized on federal installations.

Marijuana/CBD: Despite any state laws, marijuana and many CBD products remain illegal on federal property and will result in confiscation and potential federal citations.

More information about accessing Fort Jackson visit: https://home.army.mil/jackson/about/Garrison/DES/physical-security/access-control