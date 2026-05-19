NAVFAC HQ Recognizes 2026 NAVFAC Architect, Landscape Architect & Interior Designer of the Year

Rear Adm. Jeff Kilian, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) commander and chief of Civil Engineers, recognized Ahmed H. Hassan as the 2026 Architect, Landscape Architect & Interior Designer (ALAID) of the Year.



Assigned to NAVFAC Atlantic Public Works, Hassan is the Navy’s foremost authority in roof and building envelope construction, and a pioneer in the use of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) for roof inspections.



“Mr. Hassan is a proven leader in design excellence, innovation, professional education, and advocacy,” Kilian said. “He sets sustainment, design, and construction standards that maximize life-cycle durability and efficiency for critical Navy shore infrastructure.



Hassan established a successful NAVFAC UAS program and assisted NAVAIR in developing the procedure for UAS flight operations. He provided expert consultation on more than 100 design projects, often involving complex diagnostic investigation and research.



Hassan led the Department of Defense-wide revision of regulatory roof specifications dictating design, materials, and installation standards for roofing projects which ensure military structures are durable, energy-efficient, fire-safe, and highly resistant to wind and seismic activity.



“Mr. Hassan continues to advance the architecture profession across the wider community through advocacy and design consultation,” Kilian said. “His leadership and dedication have had a positive and lasting impact on both NAVFAC Atlantic and the broader NAVFAC enterprise.”



NAVFAC is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command that delivers life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. For more news from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, visit https://www.navfac.navy.mil/Media/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2026 Date Posted: 05.21.2026 13:14 Story ID: 565912 Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC HQ Recognizes 2026 NAVFAC Architect, Landscape Architect & Interior Designer of the Year, by Christopher Dunne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.