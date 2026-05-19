NY National Guard headquarters marks Memorial Day with May 21 ceremony

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Stephanie Butler | Air National Guard Major General Gary Charlton, commander of the New York Air National Guard, left, and Command Chief Master Sergeant Michael Hewson salute while taps is played during the New York National Guard headquarters Memorial Day ceremony in Latham, N.Y. on May 21, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Stephanie Butler) see less | View Image Page

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LATHAM, New York—Soldiers, Airmen, Naval Militia members and civilians who work at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham marked Memorial Day on Thursday, May 21, with a short ceremony at the building’s Fallen Soldier memorial.

Two hundred and fifty people listened to Air National Guard Major General Gary Charlton II, the commander of the New York Air National Guard, deliver a speech on the history and significance of Memorial Day.

This was followed by a reading of names of New York National Guard military personnel and civilian employees who have died in the last year. Charlton and Command Chief Master Sgt. Michael Hewson then placed a wreath at the memorial as taps was played.

Taking time out to remember those who gave their lives in war is always important, said Air Guard Master Sgt. Elizabeth Hanrahan.

“It’s great to honor those who died,” Hanrahan said. “It’s always good to pay your respects.” PFC Kristol Bacon, who set up the sound system for the ceremony, agreed.

“It’s important to show remembrance for the Soldiers who’ve fallen,” she said.

In his remarks, Charlton called Memorial Day a holiday that is “unmistakably American.”

The holiday, he said, also runs through New York.

Waterloo, New York held Decoration Day services in April 1866 to honor the 58 local men who died in the Civil War. That was a lot from a village of 1,500 people.

That same month in Columbus, Georgia women there marked the graces of 200 Confederate Soldiers.

Even in a divided nation the urge to remember the dead was there on both sides.

Over time the name changed from Decoration Day to Memorial Day, but the holiday marked the 620,000 Americans killed during the Civil War.

But after World War I that changed, he told his listeners.

While other counties settled on Nov. 11 as a Remembrance Day to mark those war dead, in the United States the meaning of Memorial Day changed to embrace the 116,000 killed in what was called the Great War, Charlton said.

After World War II, an additional 407,000 were being honored, followed by 36,000 dead from the Korean War, 58,000 from Vietnam and 7,000 in the Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

During the Global War on Terror, 39 members of the New York Army and Air National Guard gave their lives, he pointed out.

Charlton urged his listeners to enjoy their long weekend, but to remember the meaning of Memorial Day, and those who gave their lives.

“Take a moment to think about those who wore the uniform and gave everything to this country,” Charlton said.

The names of seven New York National Guard military and civilian employees were read.

Although they did not die in combat, “they were our comrades in arms, “said Air National Guard Captain Joshua Speziale, the master of ceremonies.

Among those names, was Army Guard Major Sorrfly Davius. Davius experienced a medical emergency while on duty with the 42nd Infantry Division headquarters in Kuwait during the opening days of the current conflict with Iran.

After Charlton and Hewson placed the memorial wreath, Staff Sgt. Christian Luce, a member of the 42nd Infantry Division Band sounded taps.

As a member of the band and a member of the New York Army National Guard Honor Guard, he’s played the iconic bugle call many times, Luce said.

But every time he does it, whether for a specific military funeral, or at a ceremony like the one on May 21, “it is special”, Luce said.

“It’s probably the most important thing I get to do as a trumpet player in the band and in the Honor Guard,” Luce said. “I consider it a privilege every single time.”