The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District reminds the public that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has designated the airspace over the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan as restricted airspace.



Under Title 14 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) §99.7, unauthorized drone operations over the Soo Locks are prohibited due to national security, defense, and public safety concerns. The FAA issued a Special Security Instruction (SSI) to help protect the Soo Locks and surrounding critical infrastructure.



Unauthorized drone operations within the restricted airspace are a serious violation of federal law. The FAA and law enforcement agencies may take immediate enforcement action against operators, including substantial civil penalties and potential criminal charges.



Drone operators are responsible for understanding and complying with all applicable federal, state, provincial, and local aviation regulations. Operators should verify all airspace restrictions before flight to ensure operations are safe and lawful.



For questions, contact Detroit District Public Affairs at [carrie.d.fox@usace.army.mil](mailto:carrie.d.fox@usace.army.mil).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2026 Date Posted: 05.21.2026 12:33 Story ID: 565906 Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soo Locks airspace restrictions remain active, violations subject to enforcement, by Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.