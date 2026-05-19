Advancing the fight: TCTS II elevates Air Wing Fallon training

Courtesy Photo | Tactical Combat Training System Increment II (TCTS II) provides encrypted datalink and integrated Live, Virtual, Constructive training to deliver a more secure, data-driven combat training environment for Carrier Air Wings. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Tactical Combat Training System Increment II (TCTS II) provides encrypted datalink and...... read more read more

The Navy achieved a major milestone at Naval Air Station Fallon when F/A-18E/F Super Hornets from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11 flew training sorties equipped with the new Tactical Combat Training System, Increment II (TCTS II), for the first time in January.

Developed by Naval Aviation Training Systems and Ranges (PMA-205), TCTS II provides a seamlessly integrated Live, Virtual, Constructive (LVC) training environment, enhancing security and capability by replicating combat conditions and allowing crews to rehearse complex, distributed operations.

This advancement significantly bolsters Air Wing Fallon (AWF), the Navy’s premier pre-deployment training site at the Fallon Range Training Complex (FRTC). AWF is where carrier air wings refine tactics and develop combat readiness through intensive, data-driven scenarios.

“Fallon shapes our carrier air wings for major combat operations anywhere on the globe. TCTS II enables secure, integrated training by blending live with simulated scenarios to boost realism and readiness,” said Capt. Jonathan Schiffelbein, PMA-205 program manager.

Fielding TCTS II in time for the January training event required extraordinary coordination, Schiffelbein said, with teams urgently upgrading pods and ground equipment, including range remote units. This unified effort delivered a modernized training capability, ensuring air wings can train against threat representative environments.

“We can now capture, analyze and feedback high-fidelity training data much faster, tightening the loop between execution and improved tactics,” said Dan Carrigg, PMA-205 Live Training Environment deputy program manager. TCTS II also supported Open Air Battle Shaping demonstrations, integrating LVC participants to simulate real-time weapon effects and force attrition. This capability turns data into actionable insight before the next sortie, accelerating the warfighting learning cycle and building decision advantage.

The successful integration of TCTS II into AWF underscores the Navy’s commitment to advancing training realism and force readiness. As carrier air wings prepare for deployment, AWF’s demanding curriculum combined with TCTS II’s enhanced capabilities ensures naval aviators are trained and ready to prevail in complex, contested environments.