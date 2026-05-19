Coast Guard set to open summer air facilities ahead of boating season Your browser does not support the audio element.

May 21, 2026

Lt. Cristina Silva

Cristina.M.Silva@uscg.mil/ 586-405-2324



DETROIT — U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit is set to open seasonal air facilities in Muskegon, Michigan, and Waukegan, Illinois, to increase air coverage of Lake Michigan during the summer season, May 21, 2026.



Lake Michigan is more than 300 miles long and covers more than 22,000 square miles of water, approximately the size of Maryland, Delaware and Massachusetts combined. This large area of responsibility requires an increase in assets during the summer season.



Air Station Detroit responds to nearly 100 search and rescue calls throughout the year, with the majority occurring between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The opening of the air facilities marks the beginning of the Great Lakes boating season. Having a forward deployed crew in either Muskegon or Waukegan increases the unit’s ability to respond to those in distress.



For more information on safe boating or for a vessel safety check, please reach out to your local Coast Guard Auxiliary unit or visit their website at https://www.cgaux.org



For more information on the opening of seasonal air facilities, please reach out to Air Station Detroit Public Affairs Officer Lt. Cristina Silva at Cristina.M.Silva@uscg.mil or via phone at 586-405-2324.



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