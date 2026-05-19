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    Coast Guard set to open summer air facilities ahead of boating season

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    Coast Guard set to open summer air facilities ahead of boating season
    May 21, 2026
    Lt. Cristina Silva
    Cristina.M.Silva@uscg.mil/ 586-405-2324

    DETROIT — U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Detroit is set to open seasonal air facilities in Muskegon, Michigan, and Waukegan, Illinois, to increase air coverage of Lake Michigan during the summer season, May 21, 2026.

    Lake Michigan is more than 300 miles long and covers more than 22,000 square miles of water, approximately the size of Maryland, Delaware and Massachusetts combined. This large area of responsibility requires an increase in assets during the summer season.

    Air Station Detroit responds to nearly 100 search and rescue calls throughout the year, with the majority occurring between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The opening of the air facilities marks the beginning of the Great Lakes boating season. Having a forward deployed crew in either Muskegon or Waukegan increases the unit’s ability to respond to those in distress.

    For more information on safe boating or for a vessel safety check, please reach out to your local Coast Guard Auxiliary unit or visit their website at https://www.cgaux.org

    For more information on the opening of seasonal air facilities, please reach out to Air Station Detroit Public Affairs Officer Lt. Cristina Silva at Cristina.M.Silva@uscg.mil or via phone at 586-405-2324.

    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 10:03
    Story ID: 565876
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

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