Culture of Fitness: Fitness Leader training begins at Joint Base Charleston

Photo By Staff Sgt. James Harris | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Randall Bagtas, 628th Force Support Squadron production manager and master fitness leader, and Tech. Sgt. Jawan Dial, 628th FSS operation manager and master fitness leader, poses for a photo during a Peer Fitness Leader course at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Apr. 29, 2026. While the MFLs oversee the physical conditioning programs as a whole, PFLs oversee the program at unit level ensuring military members are compliant with new fitness standards. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE CHARELESTON, S.C. - Last month, Team Charleston Master Fitness Leaders began training Peer Fitness Leaders on the implementation of new physical conditioning programs as part of the culture of fitness initiative at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina.

The initiative is meant to transform readiness from annual tests to a holistic, year-round approach to physical health.

“Its about changing the mindsets," said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Randall Bagtas, 628th Force Support Squadron production manager and master fitness leader. “We want these members fit and ready to fight at any moment's notice.”

Appointed by the unit commander or director, PFLs serve as the centralized point of contact for physical fitness, unit physical conditioning and the adaptive fitness programs, which assist members in passing the physical fitness readiness assessment.

While the MFLs oversee the physical conditioning programs as a whole, PFLs oversee the program at unit level ensuring military members are compliant with new fitness standards.

As an extension of the PFL program, the culture of fitness initiative highlights the adaptive fitness program which incorporates training regimens for members on restricted duty who are recovering from injuries or illnesses. Over the course of eight weeks, members will get progressively faster, stronger and have better overall fitness despite any injury they may have had.

“Members will still have waivers, but now they have direction and proper understanding of what they can do,” said Tech. Sgt. Jawan Dial, 628th FSS operation manager and master fitness leader. “The member will inform the PFL of what they can do and a workout will be provided to them.”

The goal is to ensure individuals consistently and safely meet the physical demands of all assigned military duties, encompassing both routine tasks and contingency operations. This capability contributes directly to the effectiveness, readiness and mission success of the force.

“I think the culture of fitness initiative will change the quality of life for our Airmen and how they live year round,” said Bagtas.

Official testing for the new Physical Fitness Readiness Program standards begins July 1, 2026.