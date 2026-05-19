F‑35B achieves first flight with the UK’s precision long-range strike missile

PATUXENT RIVER, Md. — Earlier this year, the F-35 Joint Program Office and the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence successfully completed the first test flight of four Selective Precision Effects At Range Capability 3, or SPEAR 3, missiles aboard a fifth-generation F-35B Lightning II test aircraft.

The flight, conducted by the F-35 Integrated Test Force at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, and piloted by Royal Navy Lt. Cmdr. Nick Baker of the Air and Space Warfare Centre, marks a major milestone for the integration of the SPEAR 3 missile, the UK’s next-generation precision strike weapon.

This first flight marks a milestone that will strengthen the UK’s F-35B precision strike arsenal and reinforces the F35 JPO’s commitment to advancing enterprise-wide capabilities for all partner nations.

Specialists from the F-35 JPO, UK MoD, and industry partners integrated to achieve the mission, which was characterized by a spirit of collaboration. The team comprised of U.S. Navy, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, and Lockheed Martin Aerospace maintainers and weapons technicians who loaded inert environmental data recording assets, as well as MBDA Inc., engineers overseeing test execution and data analysis.

“As a team, we have been working hard toward this key milestone, and I’m proud to say SPEAR 3 has now flown on F-35B,” said RAF Cpl. Daniel Housden, who has been closely involved in the test program. “I look forward to continuing with testing at the F-35 ITF and starting preparations for the first ejections.”

“Much of this effort is owed to the outstanding work of the combined UK government and industry weapons team, U.S. government and industry partners,” said Dan Shelton, F-35 JPO UK/Italy weapons integration program manager. “The team’s exceptional collaboration was essential in navigating the complexities of this program, allowing us to work through every challenge and deliver results.”

Data collected was analyzed, and test team members prepared for future testing for the first mission systems integration and jettison trials, the next critical milestones for SPEAR 3 integration on the F-35.

SPEAR 3 is central to the UK’s future precision strike capability. It is designed to provide an advanced, network-centric weapon system that will become the UK MoD’s primary air-launched precision-effects surface-attack weapon.

The system meets the persistent demand for precision strike weapons capable of operating in all conditions, resisting intensive countermeasures, and engaging moving and maneuvering targets.

Powered by an internal turbojet engine, the weapon can fly out to its target and deliver a precision effect against threats, such as surface-to-air missile sites, armored vehicles and critical infrastructure.

Once fully integrated, the F-35B will be able to carry up to eight SPEAR 3 missiles, enhancing its ability to conduct precision strikes while maintaining stealth and survivability.