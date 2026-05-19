NPDS Forensic Dentistry Team: Identifying and Honoring Fallen Heroes

Naval Postgraduate Dental School (NPDS), a component of the Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command, plays a critical role in developing highly specialized dental officers who support both clinical excellence and operational missions across Navy Medicine. Among these missions is forensic identification, an essential function in honoring fallen service members and supporting their families.



Within the Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology Department, Cmdr. Matthew Seedall and Lt. Cmdr. Quinn Robbins serve on a forensic dental team supporting the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System (AFME) at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.



The AFME conducts forensic medicolegal examinations for service members and U.S. citizens who die in combat zones, overseas, or under federal jurisdiction. Remains are transported to Dover from locations around the world for identification and examination.



“When someone has died, we are called to Dover Air Force Base to conduct a forensic dental exam,” said Seedall. “We do exams when needed by the medical examiner. We complete a full mouth series and compare it to dental records versus current dental work.”



Using DNA to identify remains has made significant improvements in recent years and has aided forensic dentistry tremendously. DNA can take longer in identification but can be a great resource if no dental records are available. Dental forensic examinations remain a critical and often primary method, especially when remains are burned, decomposed, or otherwise unrecognizable through fingerprints.



Beyond the technical expertise required, the mission carries profound meaning.



“This mission exposes you to the sacrifices service members are willing to make. It really drives home the seriousness of what we do,” said Robbins. “When someone thanks me for my service, I tell them to thank those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”



The work performed by NPDS forensic dentists directly supports force accountability, strengthens operational readiness, and ensures fallen heroes are treated with dignity while providing closure to their families.



NPDS delivers advanced postgraduate education to develop expert clinicians and leaders for the Navy Dental Corps. Building on a foundation of clinical excellence, research, and operational relevance, NPDS offers a comprehensive portfolio of advanced residency training programs including Comprehensive Dentistry, Endodontics, Maxillofacial Prosthetics, Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology, Orofacial Pain, Periodontics, and Prosthodontics. These programs integrate advanced clinical care, cutting-edge research, and operational relevance, preparing dental officers to support mission readiness and deliver world-class care across the Department of War.

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