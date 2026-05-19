Building Alliance: Finland welcomes CH-47 Chinooks and NATO troops for Saber Strike

Photo By Sgt. Addison Shinn | U.S. Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade showcase three CH-47 Chinooks and support vehicles during a community outreach event at Kajaani Airfield on May 18, 2026. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will exercise NATO’s Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, demonstrating NATO’s ability to fight and win on the modern battlefield. Nearly 15,000 troops from eleven nations will train across the High North, Baltic region, and Poland, executing rapid maneuvers, air defense, counter-drone operations, and cyber defense to validate NATO’s regional defense plans in real time. This series of linked exercises, including Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, turns investment into capability. Soldiers integrate unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains. Sword 26 demonstrates how U.S. Army Europe and Africa drives transformation at scale while strengthening deterrence. Together with our Allies, we are building a unified, lethal force ready to defend NATO territory and respond to any threat. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Addison Shinn) see less | View Image Page

KAJAANI, Finland – More than 1,500 spectators gathered at Kajaani Airport, Finland, on May 18, 2026, to catch sight of U.S. Army CH-47 Chinooks and learn more about the large multinational military exercise taking place in their community.

The event, part of the Saber Strike military exercise, brought together armies, vehicles and civilians for an up-close look at military operations and equipment. “The exercise serves as a testament to how, in just a few years, NATO membership has translated into concrete action,” said Brig. Gen. Ari Laaksonen, the Finnish Kainuu Brigade Commander, in his address to the crowd.

Saber Strike is part of the U.S.-led Sword 26 exercise, running from April 27 to May 31, 2026. During the exercise, U.S. and Allied forces will demonstrate NATO’s Eastern Flank Deterrence capabilities and readiness on the modern battlefield.

Laaksonen concluded by reminding his community that, “today you have a unique opportunity to talk to soldiers from different nations.”

Representatives from the U.K., Hungary, Italy, and Poland were on hand, interacting with the public and sharing insights into their roles. Static displays and live demonstrations allowed visitors to climb into vehicles, handle equipment, and imagine life as a soldier.

Nearby, the Finnish military canteen served up coffee and donuts, keeping the crowds fueled as they explored the vehicles and equipment, but it was the Chinooks that stole the show.

One photographer arrived hours before the event to get some clear photos of the aircraft before the crowds arrived. “I tried to make it to Vasa, where I heard they stopped for fuel, but then learned they were coming to Kajaani,” explained Jari, an avid military aviation fan from Pori, who he traveled more than 1000km round trip just to see the Chinooks.

“Photographing military aircraft is my passion. Thank you for coming to Finland,” he said, hoping to see them fly one last time before heading home.

Families, photographers, and aviation fans lined up for hours, eager to step inside and imagine life behind the controls. With their massive frames and spinning rotors, the helicopters left a lasting impression, proving why they are such a crowd favorite, even when grounded.

Behind the Chinooks were a team of pilots from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade who eagerly coordinated with airport security to lead tours of the Chinook.

The pilots graciously guided over 1,000 people through detailed tours in just two hours. They patiently answered numerous questions about the aircraft’s size, capabilities, and missions while smiling for photograph opportunities.

By evening, the engines wound down, leaving behind the excited chatter of visitors and the hum of admiration. For a brief moment, Kajaani became a hub of international camaraderie, aviation passion, and pure excitement – a reminder that military exercises can inspire as much as they demonstrate.