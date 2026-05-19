The Heart of the Hospital: LRMC Honors Decades of Civilian Service During Length of Service Ceremony

Photo By Bernhard Lashleyleidner | Col. Warren Stewart, commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Mattia De Fazio,...... read more read more Photo By Bernhard Lashleyleidner | Col. Warren Stewart, commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Mattia De Fazio, mayor of Landstuhl and Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Cooper pose with Length Department of War civilian and local national employees recognized during a Length of Service Award Ceremony on May 20, 2026, at Heaton Auditorium in Landstuhl, Germany. The awardees represented a combined 795 years of service and expertise supporting the LRMC mission. see less | View Image Page

LANDSTUHL, Germany —Col. Warren Stewart, commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), and Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Cooper hosted a Civilian Length of Service Award Ceremony on May 20 in the Heaton Auditorium, recognizing employees whose dedication has supported the hospital for decades.



The ceremony honored both U.S. civilian employees and local national employees, whose combined service totaled 795 years.



“What a great showing,” Stewart told attendees. “I thank the Works Council for advocating for this ceremony, and for ensuring we recognize everyone across the command, not just our local nationals.”



Stewart also recognized Mattia De Fazio, mayor of Landstuhl, for his continued support of the hospital and the military community.



“Every time we need you, you’re here, and you are part of this community,” Stewart said. “We truly appreciate the support the city of Landstuhl has provided since.”



Addressing the honorees, Stewart emphasized the vital role civilian employees play in sustaining LRMC’s mission.



“I truly believe that our civilian teammates are the bedrock, the foundation, and in Army terms, the center of gravity for Landstuhl,” Stewart said. “Without you, there is no legacy of Landstuhl.”



He noted that LRMC has never closed its doors since opening in 1953, remaining operational during pandemics, wars, and government shutdowns.



“If you look at the 47 employees we’re recognizing today, they represent 795 years of service to our nation,” said Stewart. “That’s incredible.”



He joked that while 795 years might not seem like a long time in Europe, it is a very long time in America.

He also recognized longtime employee Pia Kessler, who marked 50 years of service at LRMC.



“She’s been here for 70 percent of LRMC history,” Stewart said. “I can only imagine the challenges and great things she has witnessed throughout her career.”



Stewart reminded attendees that every role within the organization contributes directly to patient care and operational readiness.



“Most of you may never directly treat a combat casualty, but every person here supports those that do,” Stewart said. “Everybody contributes to that mission.”



Employees were recognized for service milestones ranging from five to 50 years.



Those recognized for five years of service were Jaymie K. Bulley, Heidi E. Dakin, Deol Dsouza, Kayla B. Fleming, Lindsay B. Froman, Adam M. Gaines, Courtney K. Girafalco, Hicham A. Hachem, France Lefebvre-Wiedemann, Paulina Reichert, Derrick L. Riley, and Noelia Rolon Davila.



Employees recognized for 10 years of service were Nizama N. Betts, Mandy J. Fullgrabe, Nicoleta Grigoras, Antoinette V.F. Mcallister-Blyden, Gaylen Plant, and Monika Stiller.



Employees recognized for 15 years of service were Allison N. Burguess, Todd M. McNeal, Christian L. Olsen, Ashlea-Ann M. Thornton, and Laura L.Wesselhoff.



Those recognized for 20 years of service were Sandra F. Bennett, Susanne Binkley, Vanilynmae M. Geulen, Viktoria Kiefer, Henny Maade, Fabricio E. Quinones, Joy Radomski, Veronica N. Shibley, Erin B. Simmons, and Jil-Berenice Schimdt.



Employees recognized for 25 years of service were Robert M. Paden, John R. Green III.



Those recognized for 30 years of service were Larry S. Freeman, Jr., Lazaro I. Pena, and Fe Millora Milanio.



Employees recognized for 35 years of service were Danny Acasio, Stephanie Uhlhorn.



Employees recognized for 40 years of service were Christiane Weidler, Peter U. Wilson, Barbara Schulz, and Margarete Warmbier.



Richard W. Rhodes was recognized for 45 years of service.



"Please join me in one more round of applause forMr. Rhodes and his incredible 45 years of service,” said Lt. Col. Kristen Quimette, chief of the Resources Management Division at LRMC.



Rhodes reflected on the milestone and thanked the organization and his family for their support.



“I appreciate the organization recognizing all of us today,” Rhodes said. “Especially considering we have nearly eight centuries of experience sitting here.”



He added that the Army gave him the “the opportunity of a lifetime.



“They took me off the streets and look at me now,” said Rhodes. “I am proud to be a part of this legacy – past, present, and hopefully future."



The ceremony concluded with the recognition of Kessler for 50 years of service.



Lt. Col. Calvin King, chief of logistics at LRMC, described Kessler as a cornerstone of the organization.



“She has spent 48 of her 50 years right here in the Logistics Department at LRMC,” King said. “We are deeply honored to recognize Ms. Kessler for a half-century of steadfast service to the United States Army.”



King said Kessler has played a key role in major initiatives including clinic outfitting projects, information technology modernization efforts and the integration of MHS and GENESIS.



“Her dedication has directly enabled the care and welfare of service members, families, retirees, and allied partners," King said.



During the ceremony, De Fazio joined Stewart on the stage to present Kessler with additional gifts and recognition from the local community.



“Thank you very much,” Kessler said. “I have never had an audience like this.”



Kessler reflected on her decades supporting LRMC’s mission behind the scenes in logistics.



“I am incredibly proud to be part of the logistics family and to support this hospital's mission every single day,” Kessler said. “I want to express my deepest appreciation to my current and former leadership, my coworkers, and everyone who has been a part of my journey at LRMC.”



She also assured the audience she does not plan to retire anytime soon.



“My second extension was recently approved, so will continue supporting wounded warriors and the hospital mission for a few more years,” Kessler said.



Cooper closed the ceremony by thanking the workforce for its dedication and continued commitment to providing world-class care to service members and their families.



The ceremony concluded with singing of “The Army Song.”