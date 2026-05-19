U.S. Army, Estonian Defence Forces support restoration of historic Seitsmãgi Camp during exercise Spring Storm

Photo By Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer | U.S. Army Soldiers and Estonian Defence Force soldiers pose for a photograph as part of the Estonian Defence Force memorial restoration day at Lounalaagri Lõkkekoht in Võru, Estonia, May 20, 2026. During Exercise Spring Storm, U.S. forces partnered with the EDF and local Estonian organizations to support the restoration effort, further strengthening relationships and reinforcing the longstanding partnership between the U.S. and Estonia. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer | U.S. Army Soldiers and Estonian Defence Force soldiers pose for a photograph as part...... read more read more

VÕRU, Estoina – U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 603 Military Police Battalion, 418th Civil Affairs Battalion and 4th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, partnered with the Estonian Defence Forces for the EDF memorial restoration day event at Lounalaagri Lõkkekoht in Võru, Estonia, May 20, 2026.

As part of ongoing community engagement efforts during exercise Spring Storm, the U.S. collaborated with the EDF to support the repair of the historic Petseri Southern Camp Seitsmãgi, a landmark with deep-rooted connections in Estonia’s military history. The site, once home to Estonia’s 7th Infantry Regiment following the Estonian War of Independence, remains an important symbol of the nation’s military heritage. This restoration effort was a meaningful opportunity to help preserve Estonia’s history for their future generations.

Throughout the project, U.S. Army Soldiers and Estonia service members worked together to clear overgrown vegetation, paint and move rocks, and improve the overall landscape of the site. Their efforts not only contributed to the preservation of an important cultural landmark, but also strengthened relationships between U.S. forces and the southeastern Estonian community.

“Restoring this site is important because it’s a way for us to strengthen our bond with our Estonian counterparts,” said 1st Lt. Jack Everett, assigned to Charlie Troop, 4th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment. “It helps us with teamwork and building cohesion between both of our armies, and NATO as a whole.”

This year marks the centennial founding of the former southern camp. In recognition of the anniversary, restoration efforts are underway to preserve the campgrounds and surrounding historical landmarks.

While the restoration effort focused mainly on preserving Estonia’s history, the partnership behind the project highlighted the strong bonds built through shared service and cooperation. The collaborative effort served as a reminder that partnerships extend beyond training events and exercises. Through hands-on work and community involvement, U.S. Army Soldiers and EDF members came together to help preserve a piece of Estonia’s history, reinforcing the United States’ enduring commitment to its allies and the strength of the partnership between the two nations.

V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.