Out of the classroom, into the field: Kadena strengthens warfighter readiness through hands-on training

Photo By Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, 18th Wing commander, crawls under an obstacle while participating in the Combat Readiness Challenge at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 15, 2026. The challenge tested participants through a series of physically demanding obstacles designed to reinforce combat readiness, resilience and mission-focused teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, 18th Wing commander, and his command team recently stepped onto the Combat Readiness Challenge course at the Henry “Red” Erwin Professional Military Education Center, May 15, 2026, experiencing firsthand the physical and cognitive demands Airmen face. Their participation reflects a broader shift in how Kadena develops enlisted leaders, moving beyond the classroom and into hands-on execution in preparation for complex, contested environments.

A year ago, enlisted professional military education at Kadena looked very different. The curriculum centered largely on lecture-based instruction focused on joint warfighter concepts. While those foundations remain critical, a gap existed between understanding doctrine and applying it under pressure.

That realization drove the evolution.

The program shifted toward functional fitness, airmindedness and the practical application of Mission-Type Orders. Concepts like mission command are no longer treated as abstract lessons; they are executed in real time under stress, with outcomes tied directly to decisions.

The result is the Combat Readiness Challenge.

The course is designed as a crucible, placing Airmen in physically and mentally demanding scenarios where they must think, communicate and lead while fatigued and under time constraints. It is not simply a test of fitness; it evaluates leadership when conditions are less than ideal.

Airmen move through a series of events that include wall climbs, low crawls, sprints and equipment carries. Each event incorporates operations order-driven scenarios requiring participants to interpret guidance, assign roles and execute tasks as a team. Every decision matters, and every misstep becomes a learning opportunity.

What began as an idea quickly grew into a Team Kadena effort.

Building a program of this scale required expertise beyond a single organization. The 353rd Special Operations Wing, Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialists, and human performance experts helped reshape the training approach. Their contributions enabled the integration of functional, combat-focused fitness into every aspect of the program.

Additional support from the 18th Security Forces Squadron and 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron provided essential equipment to bring the course to life. Medical professionals from the 18th Medical Group, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and 320th Special Tactics Squadron ensured safe execution while Airmen were pushed to their limits.

The Combat Readiness Challenge is built to test Airmen physically, mentally and as a team. Participants must process operations orders, make decisions and execute tasks while managing fatigue and time pressure. The course forces them to rely on one another, communicate clearly and lead with purpose.

By incorporating elements from Basic Military Training’s PACER FORGE exercise and mission command training, the program establishes a shared, practical understanding of leadership across Kadena’s noncommissioned officer corps.

Behind the scenes, the course reflects the dedication of the PME instructor corps. What appears as a single training event is the result of extensive planning, coordination and continuous refinement. Every scenario, movement and objective is intentionally designed to prepare Airmen for operational environments.

The goal is simple: return Airmen to their units better prepared to lead.

Graduates leave with more than knowledge. They leave with experience—making decisions under pressure, leading through uncertainty and executing the mission when conditions are far from ideal.

As the Combat Readiness Challenge marks its first year, Kadena leaders continue to refine and expand the program to keep pace with evolving operational demands.

The way enlisted leaders are developed is changing, and it must.

At Kadena, Airmen are not only prepared to understand the mission—they are ready to execute it.