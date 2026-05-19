Photo By Noriko Kudo | Arnn Elementary students experience the world of STEAM during a May 15 event led by...... read more read more Photo By Noriko Kudo | Arnn Elementary students experience the world of STEAM during a May 15 event led by Soldiers and community volunteers May 15. The annual event provides children from military families a hands-on look at how the STEAM curriculum — science, technology, engineering, art and math — is applied in real-world military careers. see less | View Image Page

One Team, One Fight: Elementary students in Japan get hands-on knowledge during STEAM fair Your browser does not support the audio element.

SAGAMIHARA HOUSING AREA, Japan – Students at Arnn Elementary School left their desks behind May 15 to set out on a journey of discovery, experiencing the world of STEAM firsthand.



The day served as a bridge between the classroom and the field, providing an opportunity for students from military families to get an up-close look at the science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics that support their parents’ daily duties.



For Staff Sgt. Alanis Lopez and the other Soldiers from the 78th Signal Battalion, who served as one of many volunteer teams providing instruction, the day was about more than just technical instruction — it was about building connections.



Lopez and the 78th Signal Soldiers guided students through the basics of radio communications by demonstrating the equipment her unit uses. They taught the students what a radio is, how it is utilized, and how to assemble the components. The students then put those skills to the test with live demonstrations and radio communication checks with one another.



“I think the students enjoy it because it’s not only information … but they physically get to interact with the equipment,” Lopez said.



For fifth grader Marielle Goodson, the day was a welcome shift in pace. She spent her day visiting various activity stations and learning about art, math calculations and medical emergency kits.



However, the true highlight for her was the chance to climb into a helicopter and to learn how to use the aircraft’s radio.



“I like the chanced to get out of the classroom,” Goodson said, enjoying the hands-on nature of the event. “It’s more active and gets us to move around and see a lot of new people.”



As the event ended, the sense of community was palpable, reinforcing the bond between the military community and its youngest members.



“We love coming to the school,” Lopez said. “The 78th Signal will never stop supporting Arnn Elementary.”