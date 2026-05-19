KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – Chatan Town's Base Affairs Division toured Kadena Air Base to learn about the 18th Wing and the vital role Kadena plays in the Indo-Pacific, May 14, 2026.
Chatan Base Affairs coordinates with military representatives to address base-related matters on behalf of Chatan Town residents. Their responsibilities include liaising with the Okinawa Defense Bureau and prefectural government officials on base concerns and managing emergency safety procedures, such as tsunami evacuation exercises.
As Chatan Town hosts many of our service members and Department of War civilians, the Base Affairs Division remains committed to working alongside local leadership. Their goal is to maintain a welcoming atmosphere that honors the hospitality of the local community while supporting personnel stationed overseas.
During the visit, the division learned about Kadena’s "Deterrence Through Strength” initiative and also had the opportunity to view F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II static displays. While visiting the static displays, division members gained insight about the 18th Wing's advanced aerial tactics and noise reduction measures employed by pilots to maintain a positive and considerate environment for the local community.
Community engagement activities not only foster stronger relationships between the Okinawan community and U.S. service members, but also reinforce broader U.S.-Japan partnership. These exchanges play a vital role in promoting mutual understanding while supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 01:48
|Story ID:
|565833
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|22
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chatan Town Base Affairs Division tours Kadena Air Base, by Capt. Mary Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.