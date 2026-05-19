Chatan Town Base Affairs Division tours Kadena Air Base

Photo By Senior Airman James Johnson | Sotsuka Akihiro, 18th Wing Public Affairs community engagement specialist, briefs members of Chatan Town’s Base Affairs Division in front of a F-35 Lightning II with the 4th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, during a tour at Kadena AB, Japan, May 14, 2026. Members of the division toured an F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II static display, where they learned about advanced aerial tactics as well as noise reduction techniques that pilots use on Okinawa to be considerate of residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – Chatan Town's Base Affairs Division toured Kadena Air Base to learn about the 18th Wing and the vital role Kadena plays in the Indo-Pacific, May 14, 2026.

Chatan Base Affairs coordinates with military representatives to address base-related matters on behalf of Chatan Town residents. Their responsibilities include liaising with the Okinawa Defense Bureau and prefectural government officials on base concerns and managing emergency safety procedures, such as tsunami evacuation exercises.

As Chatan Town hosts many of our service members and Department of War civilians, the Base Affairs Division remains committed to working alongside local leadership. Their goal is to maintain a welcoming atmosphere that honors the hospitality of the local community while supporting personnel stationed overseas.

During the visit, the division learned about Kadena’s "Deterrence Through Strength” initiative and also had the opportunity to view F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II static displays. While visiting the static displays, division members gained insight about the 18th Wing's advanced aerial tactics and noise reduction measures employed by pilots to maintain a positive and considerate environment for the local community.

Community engagement activities not only foster stronger relationships between the Okinawan community and U.S. service members, but also reinforce broader U.S.-Japan partnership. These exchanges play a vital role in promoting mutual understanding while supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific.