247th Military Police Detachment welcomes new commander

Photo By Natalie Stanley | U.S. Army Capt. Zane Bahrs, 247th Military Police Detachment incoming commander, accepts the unit guidon from Lt. Col. Elizabeth Johnson, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa commander, during the detachment change of command ceremony, at Torii Station, Japan, May 15, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Natalie Stanley | U.S. Army Capt. Zane Bahrs, 247th Military Police Detachment incoming commander,...... read more read more

TORII STATION, Japan — U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa held a change of command ceremony for the 247th Military Police Detachment on May 15, 2026.

Capt. Lawrence Jerichow, outgoing detachment commander, relinquished command to Capt. Zane Bahrs, incoming detachment commander, during the symbolic passing of the unit guidon. The ceremony was presided over by USG Okinawa Commander Lt. Col. Elizabeth Johnson.

During his farewell remarks, Jerichow reflected on the professionalism and dedication of the Soldiers assigned to the detachment.

“This detachment represents the best of what the Army has to offer,” said Jerichow. “Even though this unit is small, our mission is vital.”

In his first remarks as commander, Bahrs reflected on the support of his family, the leadership of his predecessor and the dedication of the Soldiers assigned to the detachment.

“To the Soldiers and NCOs of the 247th, thank you for your hard work and commitment. You have demonstrated excellence in my time here as Chief of Police, said Bahrs. “To now be your commander is a privilege.”