Hurlburt Field Airman honored for saving FWB woman from dog attack

Courtesy Photo | Senior Airman Marcus Wu, assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing, restrains a pit bull near the intersection of Holmes Boulevard and Mississippi Avenue, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, April 22, 2026. Wu’s quick response allowed him to safely restrain the dog for roughly 15 minutes until authorities took control of the scene. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. -- The Fort Walton Beach Police Department recognized an Airman assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing for their heroic actions last month during a city council meeting in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, May 19, 2026.

Senior Airman Marcus Wu was driving his personal vehicle April 22 when he and another Airman witnessed a woman being attacked by one of her two pit bulls. Realizing she was in immediate danger, Wu pulled over and rushed to help.

According to the FWBPD, Wu successfully maintained control of the aggressive canine for roughly15 minutes until officers arrived at the scene. Responding officers said his actions prevented the woman’s injuries from becoming even more severe and ultimately helped save her life.

“We truly believe if it wasn’t for his actions, that lady would have been seriously injured, possibly killed, by one of the dogs," said FWBPD Chief of Police Robert Bage.

A moment of action

Wu said he was driving through Fort Walton Beach when he noticed a disturbance near the roadway. What first seemed unusual quickly escalated into a dangerous and chaotic situation.

“I was driving down the road when I saw a woman on the ground holding two dogs on leashes, and I thought it was kind of weird,” Wu said. “As we got closer, she was flailing and screaming.”

Without hesitation, Wu maneuvered his vehicle to the shoulder and ran toward the aggressive pit bull, while his friend ran towards the victim to assess her injuries and call 911.

“The dog was attacking her while she screamed for someone to get it away from her,” Wu said. As the attack continued, he worked to restrain one of the dogs and keep it away from the injured woman until law enforcement officers arrived at the scene.

To separate the animal from the victim, Wu tackled the dog. He used his body weight and leverage to pin the canine to the ground, physically distancing it from the injured woman.

“I didn’t realize it was a pit bull when I tackled it,” Wu said. “All I saw was a woman screaming while a dog attacked her, so I immediately jumped on it without thinking about the breed.”

For more than 15 minutes, Wu continued restraining the animal until responding officers were able to bring the situation under control.

“The Air Force’s focus on mission readiness taught me to stay calm under pressure, quickly assess situations and act when it matters most,” said Wu. “I couldn’t have done it by myself, it was a team effort.” Wu said the outcome relied on his wingman assisting the victim and alerting emergency services, followed by the quick arrival of the police department to secure the scene.

Recognition and reflection

Local officials and 1st SOW leadership noted that Wu’s actions reflect the readiness and selflessness Airmen bring with them both on and off duty.

“Not only does he serve our country and its defense overseas, but he also stepped up and took actions here locally and really went above and beyond,” Bage said.

Col. Clayton Schuety, 1st SOW deputy commander, echoed the sentiment.

“Hurlburt Field isn’t just an installation … it’s part of the fabric of this community,” said Schuety. “Our Airmen are community neighbors, and the selflessness Senior Airman Wu displayed is a testament to the character of our force. Putting himself in danger to help a stranger is what our Airmen do every day, whether they are on a mission halfway around the world or driving down the road in Fort Walton Beach. We are incredibly proud to see his quiet professionalism recognized by the city we call home."

Wu said the experience is something he will carry with him long after the ceremony and hopes others in similar situations would do the same.

“I didn’t want to have the bystander effect and assume someone else would do something,” he said. “If you see someone in need, step in and help.”