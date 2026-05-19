419th Security Forces Hosts Inaugural ‘Officer Down Workout’ for Police Week

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Branden Rae | Members of the 419th Security Forces Squadron participates in the inaugural Officer Down Workout at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 3, 2026. National Police Week pays tribute to law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice and honors those currently serving on the front lines. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt Branden Rae) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Branden Rae | Members of the 419th Security Forces Squadron participates in the inaugural Officer...... read more read more

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Airmen from across the 419th Fighter Wing gathered before sunrise for the unit’s inaugural “Officer Down Workout,” a Police Week event hosted by the 419th Security Forces Squadron to honor fallen law enforcement officers and Air Force Defenders, May 3, 2026.

Designed by Senior Airman Breanna Mehringer, 419th SFS defender, the workout brought Reserve Citizen Airmen together for a demanding mix of strength and endurance movements to mirror the readiness required of both Airmen and law enforcement officers to perform whenever called. The event was open to the entire wing, drawing participants from multiple squadrons and support agencies.

Chief Master Sgt. Zachary Astrup, 419th SFS senior enlisted leader, said the squadron created the event as a way to pay tribute to the 115 civilian officers killed in the line of duty in 2025, as well as the 34 Air Force Defenders who have died outside of combat operations.

“By enduring this physical struggle together, we honor our collective heritage and the legacies of the fallen,” said Astrup. “This workout serves as a reminder that our temporary struggle is a small tribute to their permanent sacrifice.”

Astrup emphasized that many Reserve Citizen Airmen in the 419th SFS also serve in law enforcement roles in their civilian careers, making the observance especially meaningful. He noted that while this workout is the squadron’s primary Police Week event, their active‑duty partners in the 75th Security Forces Squadron hosted additional activities during Police Week, including an Excellence in Competition match.

The chief also highlighted the importance of readiness and vigilance, drawing on the history of Defenders who have given their lives in the line of duty. “We must all remain ready to answer the call for assistance, physically prepared to fight for our own survival and the survival of our team,” Astrup said.

As Airmen completed the final repetitions of the workout, the message of the morning remained clear, “honoring the fallen by living up to the standard they set.”

“Each of them left behind friends, families, and coworkers to carry on their legacy,” said Astrup. “As we sweat and grind through this today, keep their names and their legacies alive.”

The 419th Fighter Wing continued to support observances alongside its active‑duty and community partners during Police Week, which was held May 10-16, 2026.